Bihar Government Announces Ban On Open Sale Of Meat, Fish Near Schools, Religious Places And Crowded Areas

Bihar: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Monday announced that the state government will prohibit the open sale of meat and fish near educational institutions, religious places and crowded public areas. The move aims to improve hygiene standards and maintain public order.

Speaking to the media, Sinha said the decision followed discussions under the Urban Development Department and feedback received during the “Jankalyan Samvad” outreach meetings. He described it as part of a broader effort to reflect the “changing face” of Bihar.

Government Cites Health, Social Harmony Concerns

Sinha said the restriction is being introduced from a public health perspective and to ensure social harmony. He added that the step is also intended to prevent any negative impact on children and avoid hurting public sentiments.

“We have no issue with people’s food choices, but rules must be followed,” he said, stressing that the focus is on cleanliness, preventing pollution and maintaining the spirit of communal harmony in sensitive areas.

Focus On ‘Ease Of Living’ And Pedestrian Rights

Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar highlighted the implementation of the government’s Saat Nischay-3 programme (2025–30), particularly the resolve titled “Sabka Samman–Jeevan Aasaan,” which focuses on improving ease of living.

The Chief Minister noted that rising incomes have led to an increase in vehicles across the state, creating challenges for pedestrians. He said departments, including Transport, have been directed to ensure safer and more dignified road access for those on foot.

The announcement signals a broader governance push combining urban regulation, public health measures and infrastructure reforms as Bihar positions itself on a path of rapid development.

(Via Agency Inputs)

