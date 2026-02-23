LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Bhopal Snooker Club Attack: Two Minors Stab Class 10 Student 27 Times In 30 Seconds | CCTV Sparks Outrage

Bhopal Snooker Club Attack: Two Minors Stab Class 10 Student 27 Times In 30 Seconds | CCTV Sparks Outrage

Bhopal: A 16-year-old Class 10 student was brutally stabbed 27 times in just 30 seconds inside a snooker club in Bhopal, triggering outrage across the city. The shocking attack took place on the night of February 15 at a club in Ganesh Chowk.

16-year-old Class 10 student was brutally stabbed 27 times in just 30 seconds inside a snooker club in Bhopal (Pic Credits: X)
16-year-old Class 10 student was brutally stabbed 27 times in just 30 seconds inside a snooker club in Bhopal (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 23, 2026 11:52:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bhopal Snooker Club Attack: Two Minors Stab Class 10 Student 27 Times In 30 Seconds | CCTV Sparks Outrage

Bhopal: A 16-year-old Class 10 student was brutally stabbed 27 times in just 30 seconds inside a snooker club in Bhopal, triggering outrage across the city. The shocking attack took place on the night of February 15 at a club in Ganesh Chowk.

CCTV footage shows two minors entering the club and swiftly cornering the victim before launching a rapid assault using a knife and dagger. After the attack, the accused fled the scene. In a disturbing twist, they allegedly circulated the CCTV clip on social media.

Victim Escapes Despite Severe Injuries

The teenager sustained multiple serious injuries, including over 10 deep cuts on one wrist. Two fingers on his other hand were severed, and he suffered wounds to his shoulder and back. Despite the near-fatal assault, he managed to escape and was rushed to hospital, where he remains under treatment.

You Might Be Interested In

Police said the victim, a resident of the Gautam Nagar police station area, was a regular visitor to the snooker club.

Motive Linked To Coaching Centre Dispute

Investigators revealed that the accused are also 16-year-old Class 10 students who attend the same coaching centre as the victim. Preliminary findings suggest the attack was driven by revenge.

Days before the incident, an argument reportedly broke out during a game of pool over issues of dominance. Police sources claim the victim had allegedly slapped both accused during the altercation, escalating tensions.

Legal Action And Public Anger

An FIR has been registered under assault-related sections. According to the Sub-Inspector Manipal Singh Bhadoria, more serious charges may be added after the final medical report confirms the extent of injuries.

After being detained, the two minors were served notices and later released, as per procedure. The alleged circulation of the CCTV footage by the accused has intensified public anger, with parents and residents questioning how a teenage rivalry escalated into such extreme violence.

ALSO READ: Burnt Private Parts, Urinated, Killing Threats: Mother’s Shocking Revelations Emerge In Gurugram Assault Case Of Tripura Girl By Live-In Partner

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 11:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-15

RELATED News

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

Who Is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri Folk Singer’s Angry Viral Video Shows ‘Dholida Dhol Re Vagad’ Star Thrashing Anchor With Footwear On Stage Over Obscene Remark

Bihar Government Announces Ban On Open Sale Of Meat, Fish Near Schools, Religious Places And Crowded Areas

‘Mujhe Chakkar Aarhe Hai Guyzz’: DU Professor Shares Bizarre Students Exam Answers, Vents Frustration | Watch VIRAL Video

Burnt Private Parts, Urinated, Killing Threats: Mother’s Shocking Revelations Emerge In Gurugram Assault Case Of Tripura Girl By Live-In Partner

LATEST NEWS

GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Bhopal Snooker Club Attack: Two Minors Stab Class 10 Student 27 Times In 30 Seconds | CCTV Sparks Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bhopal Snooker Club Attack: Two Minors Stab Class 10 Student 27 Times In 30 Seconds | CCTV Sparks Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bhopal Snooker Club Attack: Two Minors Stab Class 10 Student 27 Times In 30 Seconds | CCTV Sparks Outrage
Bhopal Snooker Club Attack: Two Minors Stab Class 10 Student 27 Times In 30 Seconds | CCTV Sparks Outrage
Bhopal Snooker Club Attack: Two Minors Stab Class 10 Student 27 Times In 30 Seconds | CCTV Sparks Outrage
Bhopal Snooker Club Attack: Two Minors Stab Class 10 Student 27 Times In 30 Seconds | CCTV Sparks Outrage

QUICK LINKS