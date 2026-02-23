Bhopal Snooker Club Attack: Two Minors Stab Class 10 Student 27 Times In 30 Seconds | CCTV Sparks Outrage

Bhopal: A 16-year-old Class 10 student was brutally stabbed 27 times in just 30 seconds inside a snooker club in Bhopal, triggering outrage across the city. The shocking attack took place on the night of February 15 at a club in Ganesh Chowk.

CCTV footage shows two minors entering the club and swiftly cornering the victim before launching a rapid assault using a knife and dagger. After the attack, the accused fled the scene. In a disturbing twist, they allegedly circulated the CCTV clip on social media.

Victim Escapes Despite Severe Injuries

The teenager sustained multiple serious injuries, including over 10 deep cuts on one wrist. Two fingers on his other hand were severed, and he suffered wounds to his shoulder and back. Despite the near-fatal assault, he managed to escape and was rushed to hospital, where he remains under treatment.

Police said the victim, a resident of the Gautam Nagar police station area, was a regular visitor to the snooker club.

Motive Linked To Coaching Centre Dispute

Investigators revealed that the accused are also 16-year-old Class 10 students who attend the same coaching centre as the victim. Preliminary findings suggest the attack was driven by revenge.

Days before the incident, an argument reportedly broke out during a game of pool over issues of dominance. Police sources claim the victim had allegedly slapped both accused during the altercation, escalating tensions.

Legal Action And Public Anger

An FIR has been registered under assault-related sections. According to the Sub-Inspector Manipal Singh Bhadoria, more serious charges may be added after the final medical report confirms the extent of injuries.

After being detained, the two minors were served notices and later released, as per procedure. The alleged circulation of the CCTV footage by the accused has intensified public anger, with parents and residents questioning how a teenage rivalry escalated into such extreme violence.

ALSO READ: Burnt Private Parts, Urinated, Killing Threats: Mother’s Shocking Revelations Emerge In Gurugram Assault Case Of Tripura Girl By Live-In Partner