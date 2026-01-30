LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > BJP Slams Hamid Ansari Over 'Ghazni Was Indian Not A Foreign Invader' Remark, Drags Rahul Gandhi, 'Does Congress Leadership Agree?'

BJP Slams Hamid Ansari Over ‘Ghazni Was Indian Not A Foreign Invader’ Remark, Drags Rahul Gandhi, ‘Does Congress Leadership Agree?’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday strongly criticised former Vice President Hamid Ansari over his remarks on Mahmud Ghazni, in which he reportedly said the 11th-century raider was not a foreign invader but an Indian. The comment triggered sharp political reactions, with the BJP accusing the Congress of attempting to whitewash historical brutality.

BJP Slams Hamid Ansari Over 'Ghazni Was Indian Not A Foreign Invader' Remark, Drags Rahul Gandhi, 'Does Congress Leadership Agree?' (Pic Credits: ANI)
BJP Slams Hamid Ansari Over 'Ghazni Was Indian Not A Foreign Invader' Remark, Drags Rahul Gandhi, 'Does Congress Leadership Agree?' (Pic Credits: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 30, 2026 17:08:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BJP Slams Hamid Ansari Over ‘Ghazni Was Indian Not A Foreign Invader’ Remark, Drags Rahul Gandhi, ‘Does Congress Leadership Agree?’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday strongly criticised former Vice President Hamid Ansari over his remarks on Mahmud Ghazni, in which he reportedly said the 11th-century raider was not a foreign invader but an Indian. The comment triggered sharp political reactions, with the BJP accusing the Congress of attempting to whitewash historical brutality.

CR Kesavan Questions Congress, Rahul Gandhi

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan condemned Ansari’s statement and questioned whether the Congress leadership, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, endorsed such views. Kesavan alleged that the Congress has a history of downplaying or justifying the violent raids carried out by Ghazni, which included the destruction of Hindu temples and large-scale killings.

Kesavan said Islamic invasions beginning in the early 8th century systematically targeted India’s sacred Hindu sites. He highlighted that Mahmud Ghazni carried out 17 raids in the 11th century, including attacks on the Mathura temple and the Somnath temple, where the Jyotirlinga was destroyed.

Video Shared On X, BJP Raises Historical Concerns

In a post on X, Kesavan shared a video clip of Ansari’s remarks and termed them “shocking,” noting that Ansari was twice appointed Vice President during the Congress-led UPA government. He questioned whether the Congress, which had earlier opposed the reconstruction of the Somnath temple, now supported narratives that seek to normalise historical violence against India’s cultural and religious heritage.

Shehzad Poonawala Accuses Congress Of ‘Whitewashing Atrocities’

Reacting to the controversy, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala accused the Congress of consistently defending or glorifying individuals who, according to him, committed atrocities against Hindus. Speaking to ANI, Poonawala alleged that the Congress ecosystem routinely downplays acts of violence targeting Hindu communities.

He further claimed that such remarks reflect deep-rooted ideological bias and accused the party of standing by individuals accused of actions that undermine India’s unity and cultural identity.

BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Protocol, National Events

Poonawala also criticised Rahul Gandhi for allegedly skipping key national events, including the Beating Retreat ceremony and Independence Day functions. He accused the Congress leader of disregarding constitutional traditions and placing personal and family interests above national institutions.

According to Poonawala, such actions reflect what he termed the Congress party’s habitual disregard for the Constitution and the armed forces.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 5:07 PM IST
BJP Slams Hamid Ansari Over ‘Ghazni Was Indian Not A Foreign Invader’ Remark, Drags Rahul Gandhi, ‘Does Congress Leadership Agree?’

BJP Slams Hamid Ansari Over ‘Ghazni Was Indian Not A Foreign Invader’ Remark, Drags Rahul Gandhi, ‘Does Congress Leadership Agree?’
BJP Slams Hamid Ansari Over ‘Ghazni Was Indian Not A Foreign Invader’ Remark, Drags Rahul Gandhi, ‘Does Congress Leadership Agree?’
BJP Slams Hamid Ansari Over ‘Ghazni Was Indian Not A Foreign Invader’ Remark, Drags Rahul Gandhi, ‘Does Congress Leadership Agree?’
BJP Slams Hamid Ansari Over ‘Ghazni Was Indian Not A Foreign Invader’ Remark, Drags Rahul Gandhi, ‘Does Congress Leadership Agree?’

QUICK LINKS