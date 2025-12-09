LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > BJP State President Vijayendra Protests in Belagavi, Blames Karnataka Govt for Abandoning Farmers During "Internal Power Struggle"

BJP State President Vijayendra Protests in Belagavi, Blames Karnataka Govt for Abandoning Farmers During “Internal Power Struggle”

BJP state president Vijayendra stages a protest against the Karnataka government for failing to address the farmers' issue due to internal conflicts in the Congress party. Various MLAs held placards outside the legislature building during the ongoing winter session.

BJP stages protest In K'Taka against Congress
BJP stages protest In K'Taka against Congress

December 9, 2025 18:02:49 IST

BJP State President Vijayendra Protests in Belagavi, Blames Karnataka Govt for Abandoning Farmers During “Internal Power Struggle”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a protest in Karnataka on Tuesday, accusing the Congress-ruled Karnataka government of failure to look after the concerns of farmers at a time of agricultural crunch.
The protest led by BJP state president BY Vijayendra and various party MLAs staged a demonstration outside the legislature building during the ongoing winter session, demanding a quick intervention for drought-hit farmers.

Vijayendra launched a scathing attack on the Siddaramaiah-led administration while speaking to the press, accusing Congress of paralyzing governance due to internal strife. “It’s our duty to remind the state government of its responsibility. For the last couple of months, this Congress government has been busy with internal fighting. CM Siddaramaiah is busy saving his chair. DK Shivakumar is in a hurry to become a Chief Minister.”

Claiming that the visits of state ministers to the Indian capital to solve the factional disputes have effectively rendered the administration unable to carry out any action. Speaking to ANI, he said that, “Because of this, the entire cabinet keeps camping in Delhi. As a result, the farmers’ issues are not being addressed by the Siddaramaiah government. We demand that the farmers who are already in distress be rescued by the state government.”

BJP attacks Karnataka government over its administrative inaction 


The Congress government has been tormented by the BJP over its failure to address the widespread drought conditions, input cost pressures, and delayed compensation for crop losses.
During the protest, BJP legislators were seen holding placards that demanded the administration to immediately release relief funds and ensure procurement support for key crops.

Vijayendra relentlessly blasted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s recent letter to the Center seeking intervention on Toor Dal-related issues as diversion tactics instead of taking responsibility for the mess. “The only thing CM Siddaramaiah is doing is hiding his inefficiency, hiding the failures of the Congress government. He repeatedly blames the central government and writes letters to it,” he said. “The fact remains that this Congress government, which is busy fighting, has forgotten all the farmers’ interests.”

Reacting to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s recent letter to the Centre seeking intervention on Toor Dal-related issues, Vijayendra accused him of shifting blame instead of taking responsibility. “The only thing CM Siddaramaiah is doing is hiding his inefficiency, hiding the failures of the Congress government. He repeatedly blames the central government and writes letters to it,” he said. “The fact remains that this Congress government, which is busy fighting, has forgotten all the farmers’ interests.”
(With inputs from ANI)


First published on: Dec 9, 2025 6:01 PM IST
BJP State President Vijayendra Protests in Belagavi, Blames Karnataka Govt for Abandoning Farmers During “Internal Power Struggle”

