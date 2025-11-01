LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Bomb Threat At Hyderabad Airport: IndiGo Flight Averted After LTTE-ISI Blast Warning Email

A major security alert was sounded at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Saturday after officials received a threatening email warning of a possible blast involving nerve gas and IEDs.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 1, 2025 17:27:50 IST

A major security alert was sounded at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Saturday after officials received a threatening email warning of a possible blast involving nerve gas and IEDs.

The email, sent around 5:25 am on November 1, claimed that LTTE-ISI operatives were planning a large-scale attack, prompting authorities to divert an IndiGo flight and activate emergency protocols.

According to officials, the email was sent to the airport’s customer support from an address linked to an individual identified as Papaita Rajan. The subject line read: “Prevent landing of IndiGO 68 to Hyderabad.”

The message referred to a “1984 Madras Airport Modus Operandi-style blast,” allegedly targeting aircraft fuselages and fuel tanks with microbots, and warned that the IEDs contained nerve gas. It also mentioned a “Frankfurt operation” as a test case.

Hyderabad Airport: Swift Action By Authorities

The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee convened virtually between 5:39 am and 6:22 am to assess the situation and classified the threat as specific.

An airport official stated, “Subsequently, the committee decided the following: the flight shall be diverted to the nearest airport, the captain shall be informed through ATC, and a police complaint shall be lodged by GMR Security.”

Following the alert, airport security, police, and central agencies launched a joint investigation to trace the source and verify the authenticity of the email.

Hyderabad Airport: IndiGo Expands Global Connectivity

Separately, IndiGo Airlines announced new direct flights between Bengaluru and Riyadh, starting November 16. The airline will operate Airbus A320 aircraft on the route, strengthening connectivity between the two cities.

Riyadh becomes the second Saudi Arabian destination after Jeddah to have direct IndiGo flights from Bengaluru. The carrier already operates services to Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, and Madinah.

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 5:27 PM IST
