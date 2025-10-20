Caught On Video: FSSAI Officials Dump 2,000 Kg Contaminated ‘Mithai’ Into River Amid Diwali Celebrations, Sparks Outrage For Polluting Water

An eye opening sight is emerging out of Ajmer in Rajasthan where the Food Safety officials were caught dumping contaminated milk cake of over 2000 Kg into the river triggering an outcry as to how they are contaminating the river by throwing the plastic containers into the river.

Food Safety Officials Pollute River with Adulterated Sweets

The video demonstrates that there were no SOPs that were adhered to when the FSSAIs officials took action. The netizens are denouncing their actions claiming that they have brought a greater menace by contaminating the water body.

The two officials can be seen in the video demonstrating containers of adulterated milk cakes and tossing them straight to the river. FSSAI has a method of disposing adulterated food such as burning or composting using environmentally friendly techniques, which are monitored by an officer and two independent witnesses.

Ajmer Food safety officials confiscated 2000 plus KG of adulterated Mithai But the foolishness of the officials can be seen while disposing the adulterated Mithai They have created bigger problem the way they disposed it. I hope there is some rule book on how to dispose it? pic.twitter.com/R7Xa4XNrRf — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) October 19, 2025

FSSAI Officials Under Fire for Unethical Disposal

According to the video shared by the user of Twitter handle Ghumo_ajmer, the user stated the following, A big retrieval was made by the Ajmer Food Security Department of 2175 kg of adulterated cake in Ahmedabad in a private bus.

It is the devastating act of the department team. Mava and fake milk cake being taken by the department, sample of it.

Re-posting the video on other platforms, @WokePandemic wrote, “However, the stupidity of the authorities can be observed when they dispose of the poisoned Mithai. They have made a more giant issue on how they have disposed of it. I wish there were a book of conduct on how to get rid of it?

One of the users commented, I can only guess of the standards that the officials of the fssaiindia have. Where are the SOPs? The projection in terms of social media is great, yet the ground delivery speaks differently. Your authorities were found polluting one of the rivers, is that what we should imitate?

One of the users wrote, “Thick as thieves are these officials. Creating greater pollution and capturing video on the camera..no wonder the law enforcement is in such bad shape nationwide.

As one user stated, this is not the right manner of ruining sweets or food. It shows the stupidity of the officials. There is nothing wrong with destroying polluted sweets, but it is wrong to pollute the environment and the air since the populace are affected. Destruction of food should be in the form of SOPs.

