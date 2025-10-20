LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Canva Down brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Canva Down brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Canva Down brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Canva Down brahmos Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Canva Down brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Canva Down brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Canva Down brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Canva Down brahmos Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Caught On Video: FSSAI Officials Dump 2,000 Kg Contaminated ‘Mithai’ Into River Amid Diwali Celebrations, Sparks Outrage For Polluting Water

Caught On Video: FSSAI Officials Dump 2,000 Kg Contaminated ‘Mithai’ Into River Amid Diwali Celebrations, Sparks Outrage For Polluting Water

A viral video from Ajmer shows Food Safety officials dumping over 2,000 kg of contaminated milk cake into a river, sparking outrage. Netizens slammed the act for polluting the water and violating FSSAI disposal protocols, which require eco-friendly waste management.

Ajmer Food safety officials confiscated 2000 plus KG of adulterated sweets (PHOTO: X)
Ajmer Food safety officials confiscated 2000 plus KG of adulterated sweets (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 20, 2025 18:18:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On Video: FSSAI Officials Dump 2,000 Kg Contaminated ‘Mithai’ Into River Amid Diwali Celebrations, Sparks Outrage For Polluting Water

An eye opening sight is emerging out of Ajmer in Rajasthan where the Food Safety officials were caught dumping contaminated milk cake of over 2000 Kg into the river triggering an outcry as to how they are contaminating the river by throwing the plastic containers into the river.

Food Safety Officials Pollute River with Adulterated Sweets

The video demonstrates that there were no SOPs that were adhered to when the FSSAIs officials took action. The netizens are denouncing their actions claiming that they have brought a greater menace by contaminating the water body.

The two officials can be seen in the video demonstrating containers of adulterated milk cakes and tossing them straight to the river. FSSAI has a method of disposing adulterated food such as burning or composting using environmentally friendly techniques, which are monitored by an officer and two independent witnesses.

FSSAI Officials Under Fire for Unethical Disposal

According to the video shared by the user of Twitter handle Ghumo_ajmer, the user stated the following, A big retrieval was made by the Ajmer Food Security Department of 2175 kg of adulterated cake in Ahmedabad in a private bus. 

It is the devastating act of the department team. Mava and fake milk cake being taken by the department, sample of it.

Re-posting the video on other platforms, @WokePandemic wrote, “However, the stupidity of the authorities can be observed when they dispose of the poisoned Mithai. They have made a more giant issue on how they have disposed of it. I wish there were a book of conduct on how to get rid of it?

One of the users commented, I can only guess of the standards that the officials of the fssaiindia have. Where are the SOPs? The projection in terms of social media is great, yet the ground delivery speaks differently. Your authorities were found polluting one of the rivers, is that what we should imitate?

One of the users wrote, “Thick as thieves are these officials. Creating greater pollution and capturing video on the camera..no wonder the law enforcement is in such bad shape nationwide.

As one user stated, this is not the right manner of ruining sweets or food. It shows the stupidity of the officials. There is nothing wrong with destroying polluted sweets, but it is wrong to pollute the environment and the air since the populace are affected. Destruction of food should be in the form of SOPs.

ALSO READ: Horrific Act Caught On Video: Man Touches A Minor Girl Inappropriately Sitting Right Next To Her On Train, What Happened Next Will Leave You Stunned

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 6:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ajmerlatest viral videorajasthantrending news

RELATED News

IIT Graduate Earning Rs 4 Crore Drank 11 Beers On Diwali Flight, Wet Pants, Avoided Eye Contact

Internet Meltdown: AWS Technical Failure Triggers Widespread Internet Disruptions Worldwide, Banks Too Face The Heat

Caught On Video: Travis Scott Angrily Snatches Mic From A Fan During Delhi Concert, Internet Says, ‘Made The Whole Country Embarrassed’

Slip Of Tongue Or Deliberate Act? Salman Khan Courts Controversy After Separating Balochistan From Pakistan At Joy Forum

Viral Video: Boss Surprises Employees With 51 Brand New Cars On Diwali, Wins Internet

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan Shows Unwillingness To Uphold Ceasefire With Afghanistan, Puts Responsibility On Taliban, Khawaja Asif Says, ‘Everything Hinges On…’

HUNGARY FOREIGN MINISTER SZIJJARTO SAYS WILL FLY TO WASHINGTON ON TUESDAY

Ripple-backed Evernorth set to raise over $1 billion in US listing to hoard XRP token 

Factbox-Global drugmakers rush to boost US presence as tariff threat looms

UPDATE 3-Sandvik's orders rise on strong mining equipment demand amid gold rush

Caught On Video: FSSAI Officials Dump 2,000 Kg Contaminated ‘Mithai’ Into River Amid Diwali Celebrations, Sparks Outrage For Polluting Water

Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat, Do’s And Don’ts, Puja Timing, Rituals And Celebration Guide

Chinese battery maker CATL posts faster profit growth in third quarter

Benfica train ahead of Newcastle Champions League match

BRIEF-Oportun Completes $441 Million Asset Backed Securitization

Caught On Video: FSSAI Officials Dump 2,000 Kg Contaminated ‘Mithai’ Into River Amid Diwali Celebrations, Sparks Outrage For Polluting Water

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On Video: FSSAI Officials Dump 2,000 Kg Contaminated ‘Mithai’ Into River Amid Diwali Celebrations, Sparks Outrage For Polluting Water

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On Video: FSSAI Officials Dump 2,000 Kg Contaminated ‘Mithai’ Into River Amid Diwali Celebrations, Sparks Outrage For Polluting Water
Caught On Video: FSSAI Officials Dump 2,000 Kg Contaminated ‘Mithai’ Into River Amid Diwali Celebrations, Sparks Outrage For Polluting Water
Caught On Video: FSSAI Officials Dump 2,000 Kg Contaminated ‘Mithai’ Into River Amid Diwali Celebrations, Sparks Outrage For Polluting Water
Caught On Video: FSSAI Officials Dump 2,000 Kg Contaminated ‘Mithai’ Into River Amid Diwali Celebrations, Sparks Outrage For Polluting Water
QUICK LINKS