Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Bulandshahr: An Indian Air Force officer and his father were allegedly attacked by members of a wedding procession in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, after they objected to alleged public drinking and road blockage.

The incident occurred in Amargarh village under the Jahangirabad police station limits.

Argument Over Road Block Turns Violent

Pratham Singh, posted with the Indian Air Force, was returning from a family function with his father, Jitendra Singh, a primary school principal. According to the complaint, a wedding procession was moving along the Jahangirabad road with loud music and a traditional ‘ghudchadhi’ ceremony in progress.

The father and son alleged that several members of the procession were drinking alcohol and dancing in the middle of the road, leading to a traffic jam. When Jitendra Singh honked to request passage, an argument broke out.

The situation reportedly escalated after the duo objected to alleged verbal abuse. The accused allegedly assaulted them with sticks and iron rods, leaving both seriously injured.

Case Registered; Video Goes Viral

The victims were first taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to the district hospital for further treatment. They also claimed that a wristwatch and a gold chain went missing during the assault.

In UP’s Bulandshahr, IAF officer Pratham got beaten by a crowd after protesting against wedding baraat members drinking liquor and causing chaos on the street.

pic.twitter.com/VrwSrXVNlb — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 22, 2026

Police registered a case against seven named individuals and several unidentified persons. One accused has been detained and booked for breach of peace. Station House Officer Sanjesh Kumar said both sides have filed complaints, and further action will follow after investigation.

A video purportedly showing the incident has surfaced on social media and is now going viral, drawing public attention to the case.

READ MORE: Bihar Government Announces Ban On Open Sale Of Meat, Fish Near Schools, Religious Places And Crowded Areas