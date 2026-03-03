Festival Turns Cruel: Cow Forcefully Made To Drink Alcohol By Drunk Men During Holi Celebrations In Haryana, Disturbing Video Surfaces | WATCH

Haryana: Holi celebrations across the country were marked by colour and festivity, but a disturbing incident from Haryana has sparked outrage on social media after a video showed a cow being forcefully intoxicated and made to pull a cart carrying drunk men.

The clip, now widely circulated online, has triggered anger among animal lovers and calls for action against those involved.

Cow Allegedly Forced To Consume Liquor

In the viral video, a group of men are seen sitting on a cart reportedly being pulled by a cow. Two individuals appear to forcibly pry open the animal’s mouth and pour what is claimed to be alcohol into it, while others stand by and watch.

In Haryana, a cow was reportedly forced to drink liquor for ‘celebration.’ If this is fun, we need to redefine humanity. pic.twitter.com/bSmZ2eHVYe — Believer (@PredatorVolk) March 3, 2026

The footage was shared by the Instagram page ‘StreetdogsofBombay’ and drew over 36,000 views within an hour of being posted. Many users condemned the act, terming it cruelty and demanding strict legal action.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the incident.

Holi Celebrations And Traditions

Holi, also known as Dhuleti, Dhulandi or Rangwali Holi, is among the most widely celebrated festivals in India. The dates vary each year as they are determined by the Hindu lunar calendar.

This year, Holika Dahan is set to be observed on March 2, followed by Holi celebrations on March 3. The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and is marked by people smearing each other with colours, enjoying music, and sharing festive treats such as gujiya, malpua and thandai.

