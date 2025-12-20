LIVE TV
Former BJP Minister Deepak Joshi, 63, Marries Congress Leader Pallavi Raj Saxena, 20 Years Younger; Wedding Photos Go Viral

Former BJP Minister Deepak Joshi, 63, Marries Congress Leader Pallavi Raj Saxena, 20 Years Younger; Wedding Photos Go Viral

Former BJP minister Deepak Joshi, 63, has married Congress leader Pallavi Raj Saxena, nearly 20 years younger, in a Bhopal Arya Samaj ceremony. Wedding photos went viral, sparking political buzz due to their cross-party ties.

ormer BJP minister Deepak Joshi, 63, has married Congress leader Pallavi Raj Saxena. (Photo: X/@Firozakpathan)
ormer BJP minister Deepak Joshi, 63, has married Congress leader Pallavi Raj Saxena. (Photo: X/@Firozakpathan)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 20, 2025 20:45:05 IST

Former BJP Minister Deepak Joshi, 63, Marries Congress Leader Pallavi Raj Saxena, 20 Years Younger; Wedding Photos Go Viral

In a development that has drawn widespread attention in Madhya Pradesh, former BJP minister Deepak Joshi (63) has married Congress leader Pallavi Raj Saxena, who is around 20 years younger than him.

The cross-party wedding has quickly gone viral on social media, triggering intense political and public discussion.

Photos circulating online show Deepak Joshi applying sindoor on Pallavi Raj Saxena’s forehead during a traditional Hindu ceremony.

While the images have not been independently verified, several political leaders, including senior Congress figure Vrajendra Shukla, publicly confirmed the marriage and congratulated the couple.

Wedding Held at Arya Samaj Temple in Bhopal

According to sources, the wedding took place on December 4 at an Arya Samaj temple in Bhopal. Pallavi Raj Saxena had initially shared pictures from the ceremony on social media but later deleted them. Despite this, screenshots and images continued to circulate widely across platforms, keeping the story in the spotlight.

Who Is Pallavi Raj Saxena?

Pallavi Raj Saxena is a Congress leader and has previously served as the party’s state secretary in Madhya Pradesh. Her marriage to a senior BJP figure has raised eyebrows due to the sharp political divide between the two parties, making the union a rare example of a high-profile cross-party marriage in the state.



Deepak Joshi’s Political Journey: BJP to Congress and Back

Deepak Joshi, son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kailash Joshi, has had a politically eventful career. A longtime BJP leader, he served as the state’s School Education Minister after winning the Hatpipliya Assembly seat in 2013.

Following his defeat in the 2018 Assembly elections, Joshi grew increasingly critical of the BJP leadership. In 2023, he joined the Congress in the presence of Kamal Nath but lost the Khategaon seat to BJP candidate Ashish Sharma. In 2024, he returned to the BJP, marking yet another shift in his political trajectory.

Personal Life and Past Controversies

Deepak Joshi’s personal life has often made headlines. Reports in the past suggested disputes involving two women Namrata Joshi and Shikha Joshi (Mitra) both of whom reportedly claimed to be married to him, with related matters reaching the courts.

His first wife, Vijaya Joshi, died during the second wave of COVID-19 in 2021, a loss that deeply affected him and led to a temporary withdrawal from active politics.

Deepak Joshi carries the legacy of his father, Kailash Joshi, a respected BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh (1977–78). Known for his clean image, Deepak Joshi has also positioned himself as an outspoken leader, notably writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 alleging irregularities in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

First published on: Dec 20, 2024 8:45 PM IST
Former BJP Minister Deepak Joshi, 63, Marries Congress Leader Pallavi Raj Saxena, 20 Years Younger; Wedding Photos Go Viral

QUICK LINKS