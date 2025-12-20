“Beaten Like An Animal”: Dalit Man Lynched In Kerala Dies With ‘80 injuries’ After Being Mistaken For A Bangladeshi Man

A Dalit man was killed in Kerala’s Palakkad district after locals mistook him for a Bangladeshi national. According to reports, the victim has been identified as Ramnarayan Baghel (31), a daily wage worker from Karhi village in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district.

According to his relative, Kishan Baghel, Ramnarayan travelled to Palakkad on December 13, looking for work, and was eventually employed at a construction site. He had gone there at the request of a distant relative, Shashikant Baghel. “Ramnarayan was extremely poor and is survived by his wife Lalita and two young sons, aged around eight and nine,” Kishan said.

Local reports claimed that a theft had taken place in the area, and people mistook Ramnarayan for a thief or a Bangladeshi national, following which he was brutally assaulted by a group of people with sticks, which severely injured him, causing his death.

Autopsy reveals the severity of violence

According to the post-mortem report, Ramnarayan’s body had more than 80 injuries, including severe head wounds and extensive internal bleeding. Doctors concluded that the victim died from assault and blood loss due to head injuries.

The doctor who conducted the post-mortem shared the details of the attack and called it “cruel” and “from different sides” and stated that it was clearly “a mob attack” and said that “There is no part of the body without injuries.” Dr Hithesh Shankar further added that the victim was “beaten like an animal”.

Murder case registered

Authorities have reported that five people have been arrested in connection with the case. According to the reports, the accused have been identified as Murali, Prasad, Anu, Bipin and Anandan, all of whom belong to Attappallam village.

The Walayar police station has registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and is investigating the attack. Ramnarayan was identified through his Aadhaar card, and his family was informed about this situation.

