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Home > Regionals News > Girl Stripped, Tied With Ropes, Raped: BJP Leader Involved In Gruesome Uttarakhand Crime? Congress’ Big Claim

Girl Stripped, Tied With Ropes, Raped: BJP Leader Involved In Gruesome Uttarakhand Crime? Congress’ Big Claim

A 16 year old girl was allegedly gang raped in Champawat district of Uttarakhand while attending a wedding, police said. She was later found in an abandoned house in a distressed condition.

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Representative Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 15:21 IST

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Girl Stripped, Tied With Ropes, Raped: BJP Leader Involved In Gruesome Uttarakhand Crime? Congress’ Big Claim

In the Champawat district of Uttarakhand’s Kumaon division, a 16-year-old girl was gang raped on Thursday while attending a wedding with her friends. Three people, including a local politician, allegedly attacked the victim at knifepoint, according to the Uttarakhand Police. The next morning, the adolescent who had vanished from the wedding event was found in an abandoned home. According to reports, she was discovered unclothed and with her hands and feet bound. Following the crime, the three suspects quickly left the area and are still at large. The Champawat Police have filed a named FIR against Puran Singh Rawat, a local BJP politician, Vinod Singh Rawat, and three other people after the victim’s father filed a formal complaint and Naveen Singh.

What Happened Here?

Puran Singh Rawat, the main culprit, has held a number of important local roles, including Gram Pradhan of Salli village and BJP Mandal President for Talladesh. According to sources, he was just fired from his party position while a new executive committee was being formed. To capture the three fugitive criminals, the Uttarakhand Police are currently carrying out extensive operations. We’re awaiting more information. In a different event, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal said that a guy suspected of shooting and robbery was murdered after a confrontation with the Uttarakhand Police on the evening of April 30. 

What Did Police Say?

The miscreants opened fire on police officers, injuring SHO Naresh Rathore, according to the police official. Police officers retaliated by firing and injuring one troublemaker, who later passed away from his wounds while receiving medical attention. “An encounter occurred late last night while police were pursuing miscreants who had shot a man and robbed him of Rs 2 lakh and a mobile phone,” stated SSP Dobhal. The accused fired a gunshot at the SHO of the Premnagar Police Station in Naresh Rathore during the gunfight. One of the miscreants was hurt when the police retaliated in self-defence; he was transported to the hospital but passed away while receiving treatment. 

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Where Are The Accused?

“The other accused managed to escape into the forest under the cover of darkness, and efforts are underway to trace them. Devaraj and Inspector Naresh Rathore were first taken to the Primary Health Centre in Premnagar and later referred to a higher medical facility for further treatment. Intensive checking operations and barricading have been carried out in the area, and a thorough search operation is ongoing at district borders to apprehend the absconding accused,” the police official added. 

Opposition Party Protests

Opposition parties led by the Congress staged protests across Uttarakhand on May 7, 2026, over the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old student in Champawat. Protesters accused the BJP government of failing to ensure women’s safety and alleged links between the accused and the ruling party. In Dehradun, Congress spokesperson Garima Dasauni led demonstrations where an effigy of the state government was burnt. Meanwhile, police reportedly gave a clean chit to the accused, claiming the case involved a possible conspiracy that remains under investigation.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Ashok Kharat Sex Abuse Case: Gold, Silver Worth Crores Recovered | Where Did The Money Come From?

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Girl Stripped, Tied With Ropes, Raped: BJP Leader Involved In Gruesome Uttarakhand Crime? Congress’ Big Claim
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