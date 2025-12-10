LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Gujarat

Gujarat Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped In Rajkot, Rod Inserted Into Private Parts

The young girl was abducted on December 4 as her parents were working at the farm by the accused, Ramsingh, a 35 year old father of three children. He led her to a remote location, gagged her, and sexually assaulted her.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 10, 2025 11:49:22 IST

According to police, a seven year old girl was allegedly raped and cruelly assaulted, with the suspect inserting an iron rod into her private parts in a village under the jurisdiction of the Atkot Police Station in Rajkot district. The dreadful incident has not only caused the local community to be shocked and enraged but the whole of India as well, since it has been extensively covered by the media and has led to a strong wave of protests calling for justice for the victim and punishment for the culprit.

Who Is The Prime Suspect?

The police have arrested a 35 year old male identified by the name Ramsingh, who was said to be a farmworker, as the prime suspect in the matter after the police conducted a joint effort. Initial investigative measures reportedly included over 140 suspects before the case was reduced to the accused identified through forensic evidence and other leads. The local authorities have also started providing the victim with medical treatment and psychological support and security.

Where Is The Child Now?

The child was immediately taken to a local hospital and subsequently sent to the government children’s hospital in Rajkot, where she is receiving treatment and her condition is being described as stable. In response to the inhumanity, the police initiated a large scale investigation: they collected CCTV recordings from nearby villages, examined telecom data, and cut the initial list of 140 suspects down. On Monday night, the police based on the complaint lodged by the child’s father, booked the case under BNS section 65(2) and POCSO Act sections 5(I), 5(M), and 6(1).

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 11:49 AM IST
QUICK LINKS