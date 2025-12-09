Nagpur Shocker: National-Level Kabaddi Player Dies By Suicide After Husband Fails To Fulfil Job Promise

Kiran Suraj Dadhe, a kabaddi player aged 28 and practicing in Nagpur, ended her life in tragic circumstances after her husband, Swapnil Jaydev Lambghare, who had guaranteed her a job before their wedding in 2020, allegedly betrayed her. Swapnil’s non fulfillment of his promise is said to have caused Kiran to suffer both financially and emotionally according to the police.

What Actually Happened?

Swapnil’s non fulfillment of his promise is said to have caused Kiran to suffer both financially and emotionally according to the police. Things grew worse with the husband’s alleged Kiran going through mental and verbal harassment, he even put her in a situation where she had to refuse him things. After a long period of continuous degradation and unkept promises, Kiran made the decision to leave her husband’s home and made her way back to her parents’ house. Her family subsequently initiated divorce proceedings, and she gathered texts and other evidence of the harassment. On the 4th of December, Kiran poisoned herself, feeling utterly hopeless. She was rushed to the hospital, but after three days of fighting for her life, she succumbed to her injuries.

Police Investigation Going On

This event has been a tremendous shock and mourning not only for Nagpur but for the whole state of Maharashtra, and has highlighted the serious outcomes of broken promises and emotional abuse. The police have charged Swapnil under suicide laws and are currently searching for him, suspecting he is in hiding. Moreover, the media has spread the information about the mental health hotlines, showing how important the psychological support and the awareness about mental health and domestic violence and abuse are in such unfortunate cases.

