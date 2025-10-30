Haryana Horror: 15-Year-Old Girl In Faridabad Kidnapped, Gang-Raped By 4 Men In Car

A 15-year-old girl from Haryana’s Faridabad was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by four men in a car on Tuesday, police said. The Class 8 student had gone to the market in Sector 18 around 7 pm on October 26 but did not return home, according to Hindustan Times report.

According to the complaint filed by her sister, the girl returned home around 4.30 am on October 27 in a distressed condition. She told her family that four men had forced her into a car the previous evening, taken her to a secluded area, drugged her, and sexually assaulted her. The accused later dropped her near her home and fled.

The family then approached police, and a case was registered at the Faridabad old police station under sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police have begun an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage from the Sector 18 market area to identify the suspects, according to the report.

Station House Officer (SHO) Vishnu Mittar said that the girl was not in a condition to record her formal statement yet. “The victim is under medical care and not fit for statement. We are examining CCTV footage and other leads. The accused will be arrested soon,” he said.

Officials said the incident took place between 7 pm on October 26 and 4 am on October 27. The police are checking all possible routes and vehicle movements captured on nearby surveillance cameras to trace the attackers.

In another recent case in Faridabad, a 42-year-old man was arrested for repeatedly raping his 14-year-old daughter. The accused allegedly committed the crime inside their house after his wife left him due to his alcohol addiction.

