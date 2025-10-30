LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Bengaluru Shocker: Couple Chases Biker For 2 km Over Damaged Car Mirror, Kills Him

The trouble began when the motorcycle reportedly brushed against the mirror of the couple’s car. What started as a minor accident quickly turned deadly.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 30, 2025 10:12:54 IST

In a shocking case of road rage, a man was killed in Bengaluru after a couple allegedly ran him over following a minor accident. The incident took place on the night of October 25 in the city’s Puttenahalli area.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar and his wife, Aarti Sharma. Both have been arrested for the murder of 26-year-old Darshan, who was riding a motorcycle with his friend Varun at the time of the incident.

What exactly happened?

The trouble began when the motorcycle reportedly brushed against the mirror of the couple’s car. What started as a minor accident quickly turned deadly. CCTV footage recovered by the police shows the couple chasing the two men on the bike for nearly two kilometres in a fit of rage, reported NDTV.

Investigators revealed that the car struck the motorcycle with great force, throwing Darshan and Varun off the road. While both men were severely injured, Darshan succumbed to his injuries, and Varun survived with serious wounds.

The investigation later uncovered disturbing details. The couple had initially missed hitting the bikers, taken a U-turn, and then rammed into them deliberately. After the crash, the duo fled the scene but returned later wearing masks to collect broken parts of their car before escaping again.

Initially, the case was registered as an accident, but after reviewing the CCTV footage and other evidence, police reclassified it as murder.

“Based on the evidence, it is clear that the act was intentional and driven by rage. Both the accused have been booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code,” a senior police officer said.

ALSO READ: Lucknow Shocker: Wife Kills Husband With Help Of Her Lover, Made Him Press Trigger, Here’s What We Know

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 10:12 AM IST
QUICK LINKS