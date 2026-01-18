Haryana Horror: Two Labourers Charred Alive On KMP Expressway After Multi-Vehicle Crash, Goods Worth Rs 1 Crore Gutted

At least two labourers were burned alive early Sunday morning in a horrific vehicle crash on the KMP Expressway in Haryana’s Nuh district. The accident took place around 8 am near the villages of Sabaras and Gudhi when a heavy vehicle suddenly hit the brakes and triggered a chain reaction involving five heavy vehicles, police said.

According to officials, the collision caused a massive fire that engulfed a dumper truck and a container carrying Amazon goods worth more than Rs 1 crore. The intense blaze left the dumper driver and his helper trapped inside the vehicle. Both men, who were labourers from Rajasthan, died on the spot due to burn injuries.

The Amazon container, which was traveling from Gurugram to Lucknow, was loaded with items like clothes, footwear, and mobile phones. Police said the fire completely destroyed the cargo, with losses estimated at around Rs 1.25 crore. Some undamaged goods were later removed from the site, though police intervened to prevent locals from taking items from the wreckage, as per reports.

The deadly crash caused a long traffic jam

According to reports, the accident triggered a long traffic jam. The movement on the expressway was halted for nearly four hours. The jam stretched almost six kilometers and even affected traffic on the nearby NH-8. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighters worked for more than three hours before bringing the blaze under control. As soon as the fire was stopped cranes were used to move the burnt vehicles.

Police said one dumper, one container, and three trailers were damaged in the collision. They also said that after the crash, some vehicles fled the scene and are currently being searched for as part of the investigation. Police further said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. The police have started obtaining eyewitness accounts to understand how the accident occurred.

Previous Similar Accidents

There have been a lot of collisions on Indian expressways during winter due to dense dense fog and poor visibility. Recently there was a crash on the Purvanchal Expressway near Sultanpur. The crash killed three labourers and injured several others, it was reported that dense fog caused a truck to ram into a pickup.

One incident took place on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway in Haryana’s Nuh where more than eight vehicles were involved in the collision and killed two people.

