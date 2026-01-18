LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Haryana Horror: Two Labourers Charred Alive On KMP Expressway After Multi-Vehicle Crash, Goods Worth Rs 1 Crore Gutted

Haryana Horror: Two Labourers Charred Alive On KMP Expressway After Multi-Vehicle Crash, Goods Worth Rs 1 Crore Gutted

Two labourers were burned alive in a massive multi-vehicle pile-up on the KMP Expressway in Haryana’s Nuh district after a sudden braking incident triggered a fire that gutted a dumper and an Amazon goods container worth over ₹1 crore, causing long traffic jams and prompting a police investigation.

Two Labourers Die in Fire After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Haryana (Image:X/ANI)
Two Labourers Die in Fire After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Haryana (Image:X/ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: January 18, 2026 17:58:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Haryana Horror: Two Labourers Charred Alive On KMP Expressway After Multi-Vehicle Crash, Goods Worth Rs 1 Crore Gutted

At least two labourers were burned alive early Sunday morning in a horrific vehicle crash on the KMP Expressway in Haryana’s Nuh district. The accident took place around 8 am near the villages of Sabaras and Gudhi when a heavy vehicle suddenly hit the brakes and triggered a chain reaction involving five heavy vehicles, police said.

You Might Be Interested In

According to officials, the collision caused a massive fire that engulfed a dumper truck and a container carrying Amazon goods worth more than Rs 1 crore. The intense blaze left the dumper driver and his helper trapped inside the vehicle. Both men, who were labourers from Rajasthan, died on the spot due to burn injuries.

The Amazon container, which was traveling from Gurugram to Lucknow, was loaded with items like clothes, footwear, and mobile phones. Police said the fire completely destroyed the cargo, with losses estimated at around Rs 1.25 crore. Some undamaged goods were later removed from the site, though police intervened to prevent locals from taking items from the wreckage, as per reports. 

You Might Be Interested In

The deadly crash caused a long traffic jam

According to reports, the accident triggered a long traffic jam. The movement on the expressway was halted for nearly four hours. The jam stretched almost six kilometers and even affected traffic on the nearby NH-8. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighters worked for more than three hours before bringing the blaze under control. As soon as the fire was stopped cranes were used to move the burnt vehicles. 

Police said one dumper, one container, and three trailers were damaged in the collision. They also said that after the crash, some vehicles fled the scene and are currently being searched for as part of the investigation. Police further said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. The police have started obtaining eyewitness accounts to understand how the accident occurred. 

Previous Similar Accidents

There have been a lot of collisions on Indian expressways during winter due to dense dense fog and poor visibility. Recently there was a crash on the Purvanchal Expressway near Sultanpur. The crash killed three labourers and injured several others, it was reported that dense fog caused a truck to ram into a pickup.

One incident took place on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway in Haryana’s Nuh where more than eight vehicles were involved in the collision and killed two people. 

Also Read: IndiGo Faces Bomb Scare: Mumbai To Bagdogra Flight Makes An Emergency Landing In Lucknow, Message Written On A Toilet Paper Recovered

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 5:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: breaking-newslatest newstruck collision

RELATED News

Who Is Alexei Leonov? Goa Cops Probe Russian Fire Performer In Two Murders And Another Shocking Claim — What We Know So Far

Goa Double Murder: Russian Man Arrested After Brutally Killing Live-in Partner And Her Friend, Police Probe Motive

‘Blatant Homophobia’: Bengaluru Gym Sparks Internet Backlash Over ‘Gays Can’t Re-Rack Weights’ Poster; Netizens Say ‘Gym Owners Have No Brains Just Muscles’

UP Double Murder: 35-Year-Old Man Slits Neighbour’s Throat And Stabs Sister-In-Law To Death Over An Illicit Affair

Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy: Two Kerala Tourists Drown In Tawang District’s Sela Lake As Ice Surface Collapses; One Body Recovered

LATEST NEWS

Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Atharva Taide Slams Stunning Hundred As Vidarbha Post 317/8 Against Saurashtra | WATCH

Shutting Down Rift Rumours? Babar Azam Consoles Steve Smith After Latter Drops Catch During A BBL Game, Watch

Virat Kohli Applauds Then Hilariously Pushes New Zealand Batter Daryl Mitchell Out Of The Ground After He Slams 137 During IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Watch

BBL: Babar Azam’s Dismal Run Continues After He Gets Dismissed For 1 Against Brisbane Heat | WATCH

PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Mamata Banerjee’s TMC: Calls For An End To ‘Jungle Raj’ In West Bengal, Says ‘Daughters Are Not Safe’

Haryana Horror: Two Labourers Charred Alive On KMP Expressway After Multi-Vehicle Crash, Goods Worth Rs 1 Crore Gutted

Nora Fatehi Shuts Down Dating Rumours With T Series Boss Bhushan Kumar In The Most Sarcastic Manner, Internet Applauses Her Reaction

‘Big Conspiracy,’ Govinda Breaks Silence On Rumoured Rift With Wife Sunita Ahuja, Says ‘Once You Become Popular, Many People Try To Destroy’

Indian-Origin Motel Owners Arrested After FBI Raid Exposes Drug, Sex Trafficking Hub in Virginia, Face 10 Years Minimum In Jail

‘He Plays For Himself,’ India Assistant Coach Takes A Dig At Rohit Sharma, THIS Former Cricketer Hits Back, ‘Reason Why Foreign Coaches Don’t Succeed In India’

Haryana Horror: Two Labourers Charred Alive On KMP Expressway After Multi-Vehicle Crash, Goods Worth Rs 1 Crore Gutted

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Haryana Horror: Two Labourers Charred Alive On KMP Expressway After Multi-Vehicle Crash, Goods Worth Rs 1 Crore Gutted

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Haryana Horror: Two Labourers Charred Alive On KMP Expressway After Multi-Vehicle Crash, Goods Worth Rs 1 Crore Gutted
Haryana Horror: Two Labourers Charred Alive On KMP Expressway After Multi-Vehicle Crash, Goods Worth Rs 1 Crore Gutted
Haryana Horror: Two Labourers Charred Alive On KMP Expressway After Multi-Vehicle Crash, Goods Worth Rs 1 Crore Gutted
Haryana Horror: Two Labourers Charred Alive On KMP Expressway After Multi-Vehicle Crash, Goods Worth Rs 1 Crore Gutted

QUICK LINKS