‘He Didn’t Stop’: Chandigarh School Girl Molested by Uber Bike Rider, Class 11 Student Records Assault Despite Threats

A Class 11 student in Chandigarh was allegedly molested by an Uber biker rider while travelling to her school on Friday morning, December 12. According to a report, the schoolgirl showed remarkable courage by recording the incident on her mobile phone despite being allegedly threatened by the rider, creating crucial evidence of the assault that took place during what was meant to be a routine commute.

The accused, originally from Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Manimajra, was taken into custody by Chandigarh’s Sector 39 police after the girl lodged a formal complaint.

What Happened During the Uber Bike Ride?

The class 11 student had booked an Uber bike from Panchkla to her school in Sector 40, and the same rider listed on the app arrived to pick her up. In her complaint, she alleges that the rider began molesting her while riding the bike with one hand.

Despite her objections, he allegedly continued. She then started recording the incident on her phone to preserve evidence. As per reports, she shouted for help multiple times while passing through crowded areas, but the rider allegedly accelerated the bike and issued threats.

Shortly after, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed near the Sector 37/38 small chowk, leaving the girl with leg injuries. She immediately informed her family, and the accused fled the scene upon realising that help was arriving.

Has Uber Taken Any Action Regarding This Matter?



Police have contacted Uber through its official email seeking a response, which is still awaited. Despite her injuries, the student went on to appear for her school examination. She later submitted all the video recordings to the police.

As per reports, the station house officer of Chandigarh’s Sector 39 police commended the girl for her presence of mind and courage, thanking her for providing viral evidence.