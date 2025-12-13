LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results football donald trump H-1B lawsuit GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results football donald trump H-1B lawsuit GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results football donald trump H-1B lawsuit GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results football donald trump H-1B lawsuit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results football donald trump H-1B lawsuit GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results football donald trump H-1B lawsuit GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results football donald trump H-1B lawsuit GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results football donald trump H-1B lawsuit
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > ‘He Didn’t Stop’: Chandigarh School Girl Molested by Uber Bike Rider, Class 11 Student Records Assault Despite Threats

‘He Didn’t Stop’: Chandigarh School Girl Molested by Uber Bike Rider, Class 11 Student Records Assault Despite Threats

A Class 11 student in Chandigarh was allegedly molested by an Uber biker rider while travelling to her school on Friday morning, December 12. In her complaint, she alleges that the rider began molesting her while riding the bike with one hand. She then started recording the incident on her phone to preserve evidence.

Chandigarh School Girl Molested by Uber Bike Rider. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Chandigarh School Girl Molested by Uber Bike Rider. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 13, 2025 14:59:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘He Didn’t Stop’: Chandigarh School Girl Molested by Uber Bike Rider, Class 11 Student Records Assault Despite Threats

A Class 11 student in Chandigarh was allegedly molested by an Uber biker rider while travelling to her school on Friday morning, December 12. According to a report, the schoolgirl showed remarkable courage by recording the incident on her mobile phone despite being allegedly threatened by the rider, creating crucial evidence of the assault that took place during what was meant to be a routine commute. 

The accused, originally from Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Manimajra, was taken into custody by Chandigarh’s Sector 39 police after the girl lodged a formal complaint. 

What Happened During the Uber Bike Ride?

The class 11 student had booked an Uber bike from Panchkla to her school in Sector 40, and the same rider listed on the app arrived to pick her up. In her complaint, she alleges that the rider began molesting her while riding the bike with one hand. 

Despite her objections, he allegedly continued. She then started recording the incident on her phone to preserve evidence. As per reports, she shouted for help multiple times while passing through crowded areas, but the rider allegedly accelerated the bike and issued threats. 

Shortly after, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed near the Sector 37/38 small chowk, leaving the girl with leg injuries. She immediately informed her family, and the accused fled the scene upon realising that help was arriving. 

Has Uber Taken Any Action Regarding This Matter? 

Police have contacted Uber through its official email seeking a response, which is still awaited. Despite her injuries, the student went on to appear for her school examination. She later submitted all the video recordings to the police. 

As per reports, the station house officer of Chandigarh’s Sector 39 police commended the girl for her presence of mind and courage, thanking her for providing viral evidence.

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 2:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chandigarh casechandigarh molestation casechandigarh school girl molestuberuber bike

RELATED News

Andhra Pradesh Alert: Massive Fire Guts Cotton Stock at Kurnool Ginning Factory

Rajasthan Violence Escalates: MLA Among 50+ Injured as Protesters Torch Vehicles Over Ethanol Plant

Telangana Shocker: Engineering Student Killed By Girlfriend’s Family With Cricket Bat, Here’s What Exactly Happened

UP Shocker: Woman Dies After Drunk Quack, His Nephew Perform Surgery Watching YouTube

Tirumala Shocker: Rs 54 Crore Silk Dupatta Scam Uncovered After Fake Ghee Row and Donation Box Theft

LATEST NEWS

CDS Anil Chauhan Issues Big Message To Pakistan, Asim Munir, Says ‘Wars Cannot Be Won By…’

Political Row Erupts Over Rahul Gandhi’s Hyderabad Visit, Football Match Attendance.

Should India Pick Vaibhav Suryavanshi Now? Why This Is the Perfect Time To Include The Young, Promising Batter In The Squad

Which City Is Lionel Messi’s Next Stop In GOAT Tour? Check Full Itinerary

After Kolkata Fans Chaos, All Eyes On Hyderabad As Messi Set For 7v7 Match With CM Revanth Reddy; Rahul Gandhi To Attend

Holiday Calendar 2026: Complete List of Public and Restricted Holidays in India

Use ‘USB Condom’ To Protect Your Phone From Malware And Cyber Attacks, Know Its Benefits, Price And Much More

SBI Lending Rate Cut After RBI Repo Rate Reduction: MCLR, EBLR, RLLR, BPLR, And Base Rate Revised to Lower Loan Interest And EMIs

‘I Am Deeply Disturbed’: Mamata Banerjee Apologises To Lionel Messi After Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium, Forms Probe Panel

How Lionel Messi’s Mega Kolkata Visit Turned Into A Massive Mess, Who’s Responsible, And What’s Next

‘He Didn’t Stop’: Chandigarh School Girl Molested by Uber Bike Rider, Class 11 Student Records Assault Despite Threats

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘He Didn’t Stop’: Chandigarh School Girl Molested by Uber Bike Rider, Class 11 Student Records Assault Despite Threats

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘He Didn’t Stop’: Chandigarh School Girl Molested by Uber Bike Rider, Class 11 Student Records Assault Despite Threats
‘He Didn’t Stop’: Chandigarh School Girl Molested by Uber Bike Rider, Class 11 Student Records Assault Despite Threats
‘He Didn’t Stop’: Chandigarh School Girl Molested by Uber Bike Rider, Class 11 Student Records Assault Despite Threats
‘He Didn’t Stop’: Chandigarh School Girl Molested by Uber Bike Rider, Class 11 Student Records Assault Despite Threats

QUICK LINKS