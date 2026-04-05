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Home > Regionals News > Honour Killing In Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu: Father Kills Daughter After She Marries Against Family Wishes; Accused Taken Into Custody, Probe Underway

Honour Killing In Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu: Father Kills Daughter After She Marries Against Family Wishes; Accused Taken Into Custody, Probe Underway

Andhra Pradesh: An alleged honour killing has shocked Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district, where a 22-year-old woman, Choudeswari, was reportedly strangled to death by her father in Macherla town.

Honour Killing In Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu: Father Kills Daughter After She Marries Against Family Wishes; Accused Taken Into Custody, Probe Underway (Image Credits: Representative photo)
Honour Killing In Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu: Father Kills Daughter After She Marries Against Family Wishes; Accused Taken Into Custody, Probe Underway (Image Credits: Representative photo)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 5, 2026 17:08:22 IST

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Honour Killing In Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu: Father Kills Daughter After She Marries Against Family Wishes; Accused Taken Into Custody, Probe Underway

Andhra Pradesh: An alleged honour killing has shocked Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district, where a 22-year-old woman, Choudeswari, was reportedly strangled to death by her father in Macherla town.

Post-Mortem Reveals Foul Play

The incident initially appeared to be a case of suicide, as the woman died on March 18, 2026. However, the post-mortem report, released on April 4, confirmed that her death was not self-inflicted, pointing to foul play and prompting further investigation.

Love Marriage Turns Contentious

According to sources, Choudeswari, a resident of Yadava Bazar in Macherla, was in a relationship with Nagaraju from Jammalamadaka in the same district. While her family had arranged her marriage elsewhere, she chose to leave home on March 4 and marry Nagaraju.

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Police Complaint And Family Protest

Following her disappearance, her father, Chandra Sreenu, filed a missing complaint with the Macherla police. Days later, the family staged a protest outside the police station, alleging that authorities had not acted swiftly enough to trace her.

Woman’s Statement During Inquiry

On March 18, police located the couple and brought them in for questioning. During the inquiry, Choudeswari stated that she was a major and had married with her consent. She also expressed her wish to live with her husband when community elders attempted to counsel her. Despite this, police reportedly sent her back to her parents, while the groom was sent to his family.

Later that day, Chandra Sreenu, along with another individual, allegedly strangled his daughter while she was asleep. He is also accused of staging the scene to make it appear as a suicide. Police have taken him into custody, and a detailed investigation is underway.

ALSO READ: CCTV Captures Unusual Theft In Bengaluru’s KG Halli As Youth Climbs On Friend’s Shoulders, Pretends To Play A Game While Stealing Building Bulb | WATCH

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Honour Killing In Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu: Father Kills Daughter After She Marries Against Family Wishes; Accused Taken Into Custody, Probe Underway

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Honour Killing In Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu: Father Kills Daughter After She Marries Against Family Wishes; Accused Taken Into Custody, Probe Underway
Honour Killing In Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu: Father Kills Daughter After She Marries Against Family Wishes; Accused Taken Into Custody, Probe Underway
Honour Killing In Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu: Father Kills Daughter After She Marries Against Family Wishes; Accused Taken Into Custody, Probe Underway
Honour Killing In Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu: Father Kills Daughter After She Marries Against Family Wishes; Accused Taken Into Custody, Probe Underway

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