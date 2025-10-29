LIVE TV
J&K LG Manoj Sinha's Grandnephew's Suicide Note Claims He Was Haunted By Spirits, Told To Kill His Family Or Himself

J&K LG Manoj Sinha’s Grandnephew’s Suicide Note Claims He Was Haunted By Spirits, Told To Kill His Family Or Himself

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s grandnephew, 16-year-old Aarav Mishra, died by suicide in Kanpur. Police recovered a note where Aarav claimed he was “haunted by spirits” urging him to harm his family. Authorities are probing psychological factors and digital evidence to determine the cause.

LG Manoj Sinha’s grandnephew Aarav Mishra dies by suicide in Kanpur, leaves note claiming he was “haunted by spirits.” Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 29, 2025 14:28:44 IST

J&K LG Manoj Sinha’s Grandnephew’s Suicide Note Claims He Was Haunted By Spirits, Told To Kill His Family Or Himself

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s 16-year-old grandnephew, Aarav Mishra, died by suicide on Sunday evening at his home in Kanpur’s Kohna.  Aarav, a Class 11th student, was alone at home with his grandmother at the time of the incident; his parents, Alok and Divya Mishra, were in Bhagalpur for Chhath Puja, while his sister was at college.

When the grandmother went to call Aarav for dinner, his room was locked from the inside. She sought help from the neighbours, who broke down the door and found Aarav hanging from a ceiling fan. The neighbours called the police immediately.

Aarav Mishra Left Suicide Note, Made Shocking Claims

According to police, Aarav left a suicide note, claiming the deceased stated that he is “haunted by spirits,” who are asking him to “kill his family or die.”

“The note refers to harassment by what he described as ‘spirits’. The case is being treated as a suicide. Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances,” Kohna Station House Officer Vinay Tiwari told agencies about the handwritten note recovered from the scene.

Aarav’s family claimed that he had previously told his sister that he used to see some unknown figures who would urge him to kill himself or his family members. The family brushed off the claims, believing that he was under stress. 

Police Investigating, Determining Possibility Of a Psychological Condition

The police have launched an investigation into the incident. They are examining Aarav’s digital device, including his laptop. Police are also checking his online activity to confirm if there was any external influence or if the suicide was prompted by any content or any incident. The police have tapped mental health professionals who will confirm the possibility of any psychological condition. 

Condolences have poured in from across the political circles, grieving the loss of a young life in Manoj Sinha’s family.  Senior BJP leaders are visiting the residence of the deceased.

Aarav’s father, Alok Mishra, is a businessman from Kanpur and nephew of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 2:28 PM IST
J&K LG Manoj Sinha’s Grandnephew’s Suicide Note Claims He Was Haunted By Spirits, Told To Kill His Family Or Himself

QUICK LINKS