JeM Hideout Busted In Awantipora, Terrorist Associate Arrested; Explosives Recovered

In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing counter-terror operations in South Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the Indian Army’s 42 Rashtriya Rifles and 180 Battalion CRPF, busted a terrorist hideout linked to the proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in the Naner Midoora area of Awantipora. One terrorist associate has been arrested, and explosive materials have been recovered.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of terrorists or their associates, the joint team launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Naner Midoora. During the operation, a local identified as Nazir Ahmed Ganai, son of Abdul Aziz Ganai and resident of Ganai Mohalla Nanar, was apprehended. He was found to be associated with JeM and was allegedly supporting active terrorists in the region.

Upon sustained interrogation, Ganai led the forces to an orchard in his native village where a hidden cache was discovered. The hideout, constructed discreetly, was found to contain two hand grenades, one detonator, and other explosive-like materials. All the recovered items were seized and have been sent for forensic examination. The hideout was destroyed on the spot in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, following established legal procedures.

Police officials confirmed that the arrested individual was providing logistical support to JeM terrorists, facilitating the movement and storage of arms and ammunition in the Tral and Awantipora areas.

An FIR (No. 257/2025) under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act has been registered at Police Station Awantipora. Investigations are ongoing, and more arrests or recoveries are expected as the case unfolds.