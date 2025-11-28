LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump Goa gdp of india india bcci Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > JeM Hideout Busted In Awantipora, Terrorist Associate Arrested; Explosives Recovered

JeM Hideout Busted In Awantipora, Terrorist Associate Arrested; Explosives Recovered

J&K Police and Indian Army teams busted a Jaish-e-Mohammad hideout in Awantipora, South Kashmir. One associate, Nazir Ahmed Ganai, was arrested, and explosives, including hand grenades and a detonator, were seized. The hideout was destroyed, and investigations under UAPA continue.

JeM Terrorist Hideout Busted in Awantipora, Associate Arrested (Pc: X)
JeM Terrorist Hideout Busted in Awantipora, Associate Arrested (Pc: X)

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: November 28, 2025 18:29:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

JeM Hideout Busted In Awantipora, Terrorist Associate Arrested; Explosives Recovered

 In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing counter-terror operations in South Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the Indian Army’s 42 Rashtriya Rifles and 180 Battalion CRPF, busted a terrorist hideout linked to the proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in the Naner Midoora area of Awantipora. One terrorist associate has been arrested, and explosive materials have been recovered.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of terrorists or their associates, the joint team launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Naner Midoora. During the operation, a local identified as Nazir Ahmed Ganai, son of Abdul Aziz Ganai and resident of Ganai Mohalla Nanar, was apprehended. He was found to be associated with JeM and was allegedly supporting active terrorists in the region.

Upon sustained interrogation, Ganai led the forces to an orchard in his native village where a hidden cache was discovered. The hideout, constructed discreetly, was found to contain two hand grenades, one detonator, and other explosive-like materials. All the recovered items were seized and have been sent for forensic examination. The hideout was destroyed on the spot in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, following established legal procedures.

Police officials confirmed that the arrested individual was providing logistical support to JeM terrorists, facilitating the movement and storage of arms and ammunition in the Tral and Awantipora areas.

An FIR (No. 257/2025) under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act has been registered at Police Station Awantipora. Investigations are ongoing, and more arrests or recoveries are expected as the case unfolds.

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 6:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jaish-e-Mohammadjem

RELATED News

Assam Passes Polygamy Ban Bill: What Are The Punishments, Who Is Exempted And Will It Impact Muslims? Explained

Who Is MP’s Controversial IAS officer Santosh Verma, Sparked Outrage With Objectionable Remarks Against Brahmin Girls At Bhopal Public Event?

Mumbai Shocker: Class 10 Girl Accuses Mother, Neighbour of Forcing Her Into Prostitution; Police Launch Probe

‘Yeh Hui Na Shaadi!’: Prayagraj Bride Breaks Tradition, Viral Video Shows Her Leading Her Own Baraat in Grand Style

Who Was Jeet Pabari? Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law And Puja Pabari’s Brother Commits Suicide, What Were Allegations Against Him

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump In New Video Says, ‘We Are Not Allowed To Use The Word ‘Indian’ Anymore,’ Claims Only Indians Want It To Be Used, Origins Of The Term Explained

Vyapar Acquires Suvit to Transform India’s MSME and Tax Professional Ecosystem

Narasaraopeta Engineering College signs MoU with Curtin University Malaysia

Realme C85 5G launched with 7000mAh Battery, These Amazing Features In Rs.14,999 Will Be Hard To Ignore

JeM Hideout Busted In Awantipora, Terrorist Associate Arrested; Explosives Recovered

Gustaakh Ishq X Review: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Sheikh’s Old-School Love Soaked In Poetry Is Magnetic, Fans Call It Fitting Tribute To First Romance

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Last Post Resurfaces Amid Death Rumours: ‘Asim Munir Is The Most…’

Congress To Discuss Karnataka Crisis On November 30

Watch: Stage Collapses At UP Wedding As BJP Leaders Gather To Bless Couple, Video Goes Viral

India To Lock Horns With Pakistan On December 14 In U19 Asia Cup

JeM Hideout Busted In Awantipora, Terrorist Associate Arrested; Explosives Recovered

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

JeM Hideout Busted In Awantipora, Terrorist Associate Arrested; Explosives Recovered

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

JeM Hideout Busted In Awantipora, Terrorist Associate Arrested; Explosives Recovered
JeM Hideout Busted In Awantipora, Terrorist Associate Arrested; Explosives Recovered
JeM Hideout Busted In Awantipora, Terrorist Associate Arrested; Explosives Recovered
JeM Hideout Busted In Awantipora, Terrorist Associate Arrested; Explosives Recovered

QUICK LINKS