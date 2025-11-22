Jhansi Horror: Self-Proclaimed Tantrik Sexually Assaults 12-Year-Old Girl During ‘Exorcism’ Ritual, Flees After Claiming Cure

In a horrifying incident from the Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh, a self-proclaimed tantik sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl using the guise of performing an exorcism to cure her throat pain.

The 8th-grade girl had been experiencing ongoing throat pain and trouble eating for several days. When medical treatment failed to provide relief, some villagers claimed she was possessed. Acting on their advice, her family contacted Harbhajan from Niwari district in Madhya Pradesh, who professes to perform exorcisms.

How Did the Tantrik Carry Out the Ritual Behind Closed Doors?

On November 18, Harbhajan visited the 12-year-old’s home. After assessing her, he claimed she was possessed by sprites and insisted on performing the ritual alone in a locked room. He instructed the parents and other family members to stay outside, cautioning them that the girl might cry or scream during the ritual.

He told them no one should enter, as this was supposedly normal for such ceremonies. The parents agreed with the tantrik without giving it any second thoughts.

Tantrik Locks Girl Indoors, Claims Ritual Complete, Then Flees

The girl’s father stated that the tantrik led his daughter into a room and locked the door. Moments later, the family heard her screaming, but the tantrik had strictly warned them not to enter. About half an hour later, he emerged, claiming the ritual was finished and she would now be fine, and then he immediately fled the scene.

What Horrific Acts Did the Tantrik Commit During the “Ritual”?

After the tantrik fled the scene, the parents found their girl weeping uncontrollably. She hugged her mother and revealed the doings of the tantrik. She told her family that Haribhajan had removed her clothes, rubbed lemons all over her body, and molested her for nearly 30 minutes.

FIR Registered Against Tantrik

The family lodged a formal complaint at the Baruasagar police station on Wednesday. The girl has been medically examined, and the police have registered a case under applicable sections for sexual assault of a minor.