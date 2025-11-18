J&K CM Omar Abdullah Mourns Nowgam Blast Victims, Announces Relief, Calls For Unity

In the aftermath of the tragic explosion at Nowgam Police Station, which claimed nine lives and injured over 30 people, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives and extended his solidarity with the victims and their families.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the site and local hospitals, the Chief Minister said, “It is sad that so many people lost their precious life in this blast. An innocent tailor, a photographer, and many others were among the injured. It’s heartbreaking.” He appreciated the dedication of the medical staff attending to the injured and assured all necessary support from the government.

Abdullah further announced that compensation will be provided to the families of the deceased and the injured under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He urged the people not to generalize or view every Kashmiri Muslim with suspicion, especially in light of recent developments in the ongoing investigations linked to the Delhi blast case.

“This is a time for unity, not division. Those who are accused in the Delhi blast must be punished strictly, but we must also ensure that innocent people do not face discrimination or mistrust,” he added.

The Chief Minister called for a transparent and thorough investigation into the Nowgam blast to provide clarity and justice. He expressed hope that the investigation would answer the public’s questions and help prevent such incidents in the future.

The explosion, which took place during forensic handling of explosive materials recovered from a terror module, caused major damage to the police station and nearby structures. With multiple agencies, including the NIA, now involved in the probe, the state is on high alert and efforts are ongoing to trace further leads.

The administration continues to monitor the situation, promising full support to those affected.

