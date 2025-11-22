Kerala Horror: Sex Worker Found Murdered, Body Stuffed In Sack; Man Held After Deadly Fight Over Money

In a shocking incident in Kerala, a woman believed to be a sex worker was found murdered and stuffed in a plastic sack at a residence in Konthuruthi, Kochi, on Saturday. Police arrested George K K, the house owner, after he allegedly killed the woman following a dispute over money.

According to Kochi Superintendent of Police Sibi Tom, the accused brought the woman to his house from near South Girls’ High School in Thevara on Friday night. An argument reportedly erupted between the two over financial matters, during which George allegedly struck her on the head with an iron bar, killing her on the spot.

During interrogation, George confessed to the crime, police said. He told investigators that he attempted to drag the body out of the house to dispose of it but collapsed midway. Earlier, he even sought help from residents to move the sack, claiming it contained the carcass of a pet animal.

The body was discovered by volunteers of the Haritha Karma Sena cleaning squad, who noticed the sack lying on the tiled courtyard beside the house. Suspicious, they informed the local councillor, who immediately alerted the police. Bloodstains recovered from inside the house confirm that the murder took place indoors.

Police said the woman is suspected to be a native of Palakkad district, though her identity is yet to be fully verified. A detailed probe is underway.

Kerala Tops Crime Rate Charts, NCRB Report Shows

The incident comes at a time when Kerala continues to report one of the highest crime rates in India, according to the NCRB’s “Crime in India 2023” report. The state recorded an overall crime rate of 1,631.2 cases per lakh population, with over 900 cases per lakh people, topping national charts.

Nationwide, 4,48,211 cases of crimes against women were reported in 2023. Rajasthan recorded the highest rate among states (around 101 per lakh women), followed by Delhi among Union Territories (134). Experts note that high rates in certain regions reflect stronger reporting mechanisms, while lower figures in states like Meghalaya may indicate underreporting.

Investigation Continues

Police are now gathering more details about the victim and verifying whether the accused had a criminal history. The brutal killing has sparked concern among residents and renewed conversations around women’s safety and rising violent crimes in Kerala.

