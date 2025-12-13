Kerala Local Body Polls 2025: UDF Surges as Ruling LDF Govt Suffers Major Setback; NDA Gains Ground in Thiruvananthapuram

The vote counting of the local body elections in Kerala for 2025 was finalised on December 13, 2025, revealing the UDF’s flourishing in the urban areas and the LDF’s retaining the rural power during the closely fought battles. The NDA also left its mark with considerable pull in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.
Election Overview
The polling was conducted in two stages on December 9 and 11 in a total of 1,199 local bodies and 12,931 wards with a 73.69% voter turnout, which is the highest since 1995.
The counting of votes at 244 centres started at 8 AM on December 13, with covering postal ballots and then EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines).
Key Trends by Alliance
-
The LDF is facing a major defeat in Kerala’s body polls.
-
The UDF is dominating in 4 out of the 6 corporations (Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, and Kannur) and various municipalities.
-
The NDA is the front-runner in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and is showing a stronghold in grama panchayats and municipalities.
As per the latest trends in the 2025 Kerala local body election results at 11:30 a.m.
District panchayats (14)
- UDF: 8
- LDF: 6
- NDA: 0
Municipalities (87)
- UDF: 55
- LDF: 28
- NDA: 2
Corporations (6)
- UDF: 4
- LDF: 1
- NDA: 1
-
Previous vs Current Performance
|Alliance
|2020 Vote Share
|2025 Vote Share
|Key 2020 Wins
|2025 Trends
|LDF
|37.40%
|40.2% (+2.8%)
|514 GP, 5 Corps
|Leads rural panchayats
|UDF
|38.60%
|37.9% (-0.7%)
|321 GP, 1 Corps
|Urban corporation gains
|NDA
|13.30%
|15% (+1.7%)
|19 GP
|Thiruvananthapuram lead
