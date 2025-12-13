LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air pollution control football John Cena Farewell Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan AQI Delhi H-1B lawsuit thailand air pollution control football John Cena Farewell Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan AQI Delhi H-1B lawsuit thailand air pollution control football John Cena Farewell Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan AQI Delhi H-1B lawsuit thailand air pollution control football John Cena Farewell Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan AQI Delhi H-1B lawsuit thailand
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air pollution control football John Cena Farewell Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan AQI Delhi H-1B lawsuit thailand air pollution control football John Cena Farewell Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan AQI Delhi H-1B lawsuit thailand air pollution control football John Cena Farewell Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan AQI Delhi H-1B lawsuit thailand air pollution control football John Cena Farewell Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan AQI Delhi H-1B lawsuit thailand
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Kerala Local Body Polls 2025: UDF Surges as Ruling LDF Govt Suffers Major Setback; NDA Gains Ground in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Local Body Polls 2025: UDF Surges as Ruling LDF Govt Suffers Major Setback; NDA Gains Ground in Thiruvananthapuram

The 2025 Kerala local body election results show a strong urban surge for the UDF, while the LDF retains influence in rural areas. The NDA made notable gains, especially by emerging as the front-runner in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Polling across 1,199 local bodies recorded a record 73.69% turnout, with vote counting concluding on December 13 after a closely contested battle across panchayats, municipalities, and corporations.

Kerala Local Body Polls 2025: UDF Surges as Ruling LDF Govt Suffers Major Setback; NDA Gains Ground in Thiruvananthapuram

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 13, 2025 13:15:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kerala Local Body Polls 2025: UDF Surges as Ruling LDF Govt Suffers Major Setback; NDA Gains Ground in Thiruvananthapuram

The vote counting of the local body elections in Kerala for 2025 was finalised on December 13, 2025, revealing the UDF’s flourishing in the urban areas and the LDF’s retaining the rural power during the closely fought battles. The NDA also left its mark with considerable pull in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.​

 

Election Overview

The polling was conducted in two stages on December 9 and 11 in a total of 1,199 local bodies and 12,931 wards with a 73.69% voter turnout, which is the highest since 1995.​

 

The counting of votes at 244 centres started at 8 AM on December 13, with covering postal ballots and then EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines).​

 

Key Trends by Alliance

  • The LDF is facing a major defeat in Kerala’s body polls.

  • The UDF is dominating in 4 out of the 6 corporations (Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, and Kannur) and various municipalities.​

  • The NDA is the front-runner in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and is showing a stronghold in grama panchayats and municipalities.​

 

As per the latest trends in the 2025 Kerala local body election results at 11:30 a.m.

District panchayats (14)

  • UDF: 8
  • LDF: 6
  • NDA: 0

 

Municipalities (87)

  • UDF: 55
  • LDF: 28
  • NDA: 2

 

Corporations (6)

  • UDF: 4
  • LDF: 1
  • NDA: 1

Previous vs Current Performance

Alliance 2020 Vote Share 2025 Vote Share Key 2020 Wins 2025 Trends
LDF 37.40% 40.2% (+2.8%) 514 GP, 5 Corps Leads rural panchayats
UDF 38.60% 37.9% (-0.7%) 321 GP, 1 Corps Urban corporation gains ​
NDA 13.30% 15% (+1.7%) 19 GP Thiruvananthapuram lead 
First published on: Dec 13, 2025 1:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: district panchayat resultsKerala election resultsKerala local body elections 2025Kerala municipal pollsKerala political newsNDA performanceThiruvananthapuram CorporationUDF vs LDFvoter turnout Kerala

RELATED News

Rajasthan Violence Escalates: MLA Among 50+ Injured as Protesters Torch Vehicles Over Ethanol Plant

Telangana Shocker: Engineering Student Killed By Girlfriend’s Family With Cricket Bat, Here’s What Exactly Happened

UP Shocker: Woman Dies After Drunk Quack, His Nephew Perform Surgery Watching YouTube

Tirumala Shocker: Rs 54 Crore Silk Dupatta Scam Uncovered After Fake Ghee Row and Donation Box Theft

Maha Dharna May Transform into “Maha Dharmayudh” to Unseat Deceptive Congress: Telangana BJP Chief

LATEST NEWS

Breaking Barriers: Labour Codes Could Unlock Greater Opportunities For Women In India’s Workforce, Says Report

Delhi AQI: GRAP-3 Restrictions Imposed Again – Here Is What’s Allowed, What’s Banned

Will Lionel Messi Continue His GOAT Tour After Kolkata Stadium Chaos?

Gratuity Rules Simplified: What The Labour Code Means For Your Salary, Here’s How To Calculate

Can Ozempic Be More Than Just ‘A Weight Loss Drug’? Cardiologist’s Instagram Post Triggers Heated Debate Online

Kerala Local Body Polls 2025: UDF Surges as Ruling LDF Govt Suffers Major Setback; NDA Gains Ground in Thiruvananthapuram

Kolkata Crowd Turns Restless As Lionel Messi Leaves Early, Fans Resort To Vandalism

Saudi Arabia Beats Expectations To Claim Top 3 Spot In AI Rankings, Know Its Further Plans Of AI Expansion

GST Reforms May Reduce Retail Inflation By 35 Bps In 2025–26; Impact At 25 Bps So Far: SBI Report

Fans Boo Officials, Bottles Thrown As Lionel Messi Leaves Salt Lake Stadium In Just 10 Minutes In Kolkata | WATCH

Kerala Local Body Polls 2025: UDF Surges as Ruling LDF Govt Suffers Major Setback; NDA Gains Ground in Thiruvananthapuram

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kerala Local Body Polls 2025: UDF Surges as Ruling LDF Govt Suffers Major Setback; NDA Gains Ground in Thiruvananthapuram

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kerala Local Body Polls 2025: UDF Surges as Ruling LDF Govt Suffers Major Setback; NDA Gains Ground in Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Local Body Polls 2025: UDF Surges as Ruling LDF Govt Suffers Major Setback; NDA Gains Ground in Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Local Body Polls 2025: UDF Surges as Ruling LDF Govt Suffers Major Setback; NDA Gains Ground in Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Local Body Polls 2025: UDF Surges as Ruling LDF Govt Suffers Major Setback; NDA Gains Ground in Thiruvananthapuram

QUICK LINKS