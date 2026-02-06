Kerala Shocker: Woman Employee Gang-Raped In Thiruvalla After Refusing ‘Goonda Tax’

A woman employee of a wellness spa in Thiruvalla, Kerala, was allegedly gang-raped after she refused to pay an extortion demand commonly referred to as “goonda tax,” police officials said. The crime reportedly took place on Sunday, February 1, in Manjadi area of Thiruvalla.

Police have so far arrested three accused, including the alleged gang leader Subin Alexander, popularly known as “Marana Subin.” A manhunt has been launched to trace the remaining three accused, who are currently absconding.

Extortion Demand Led To Assault

According to the police, the accused gang had been repeatedly demanding money from Luxe Luminery Wellness Spa, where the victim was employed. On February 1, around 3:30 pm, the group allegedly arrived at the spa and demanded ₹50,000.

When the staff refused to comply, the accused reportedly forced their way inside the premises. Investigators said the woman employee was threatened and subsequently assaulted as part of what appears to be an act of intimidation following the refusal to pay the extortion amount.

FIR Details Disturbing Sequence Of Events

As per the First Information Report (FIR), Subin Alexander allegedly dragged the victim into a room, locked it from inside and threatened her with a knife. Police stated that the assault was carried out while the other accused supported and facilitated the crime.

The FIR further mentions that the accused also recorded videos during the incident and assaulted the victim physically. Another person present at the spa at the time was also allegedly threatened and harassed by the gang.

The accused reportedly robbed ₹25,000 from the spa and forcibly took ₹2,500 from another staff member before fleeing the scene.

Accused A Known Repeat Offender

Police officials confirmed that Subin Alexander has a long criminal history and has previously been booked in multiple extortion and violence cases. He was also detained earlier under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAPPA), marking him as a repeat and high-risk offender.

“Subin played a leading role in the crime, while the others actively assisted him,” a senior police officer said, adding that further arrests are expected soon.

Investigation Ongoing

The investigation is currently underway, with police teams intensifying efforts to track down the remaining accused. Authorities have assured that strict legal action will be taken against all those involved.

Police have also stated that victim support measures are being ensured as per law, and additional charges may be added as the probe progresses.

(Via Agency Inputs)

