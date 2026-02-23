LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Lucknow Horror: Vardhman Pathology Owner Shot Dead With Rifle by 19-Year-Old Son, Body Chopped Up and Stuffed in Blue Drum at Home

Lucknow Horror: Vardhman Pathology Owner Shot Dead With Rifle by 19-Year-Old Son, Body Chopped Up and Stuffed in Blue Drum at Home

A shocking crime has rocked Lucknow after a 19-year-old allegedly shot his father, the owner of Vardhman Pathology, with a rifle inside their home before dismembering the body and hiding the remains in a blue drum.

Vardhman Pathology Owner Shot Dead With Rifle by 19-Year-Old Son, Body Chopped Up and Stuffed in Blue Drum. Photos: X
Vardhman Pathology Owner Shot Dead With Rifle by 19-Year-Old Son, Body Chopped Up and Stuffed in Blue Drum. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 23, 2026 22:25:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lucknow Horror: Vardhman Pathology Owner Shot Dead With Rifle by 19-Year-Old Son, Body Chopped Up and Stuffed in Blue Drum at Home

A shocking crime has rocked Lucknow after a 19-year-old allegedly shot his father, the owner of Vardhman Pathology, with a rifle inside their home before dismembering the body and hiding the remains in a blue drum.

The decomposed body of Manvendra Pratap Singh was recovered days after he was reported missing, with police saying the accused confessed during questioning. Police had been investigating his disappearance since February 20, when a missing person complaint was filed. 

During the probe, police interrogated his son, Akshat Pratap Singh, a B.Com student. After prolonged questioning, he allegedly admitted to killing his father. 

You Might Be Interested In

How 19-Year-Old Killed His Father? 

According to DCP Vikrant Veer, the accused told investigators that he shot his father with a rifle at around 4:30 am on February 20 following an argument. He reportedly claimed he was upset over being pressured to prepare for competitive examinations. 

Police said the accused then moved the body from the third floor to a ground-floor room, where he dismembered it in an attempt to hide the crime. He allegedly dumped some body parts near Sadarouna village and concealed the remaining inside a drum at the house.

During a search operation, some body parts were recovered from the ground floor. 

Officials, along with a forensic team, examined the crime scene and gathered evidence. The accused has been taken into custody, and legal action has been initiated under the relevant sections of the law. 

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 10:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 19-year-old kills fatherAkshat Pratap Singhblue drum body casedismembered body Lucknowexam pressure murderLucknow crime newsLucknow murder caseManvendra Pratap Singh murderSadarouna village body partsshocking UP crimeson shoots father with rifleUP crime newsVardhman Pathology owner killed

RELATED News

Gurugram Shocker: 50-Year-Old Ex-Army Colonel Attacked With Beer Bottles By 5 Men After Minor Car Collision, Forced To Transfer Rs 30,000

‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’: Hindu Students Form Human Chain to Protect Muslim Classmates Outside Sealed Mosque At Lucknow University – Watch

Shocking Twist In Bengaluru Rape Case, Accused Alleges Extortion, Claims 19-Year-Old Described Herself As A ‘Sugar Baby’ Seeking ‘Sugar Daddy’

Hyderabad Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, Hail Likely As IMD Issues Yellow Warning Across Telangana- What Residents Should Know

Election Commission Of India Releases Final Tamil Nadu Voter List After SIR Drive; 27.53 Lakh Added, 4.23 Lakh Removed, Total Electors At 5.6 Crore; Check Here, voters.eci.gov.in

LATEST NEWS

iQOO 15R Launched In India: 50MP Sony LYT-700V Camera, 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Price

Gold Surpasses US Dollar, Becomes World’s Largest Reserve Asset: Central Banks Now Hold $6 Trillion Worth 36,000 Tonnes Of Gold, Yellow Metal Leads After 30 Years

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: Paper Review, Exam Analysis And Student Feedback

Who Is Nirahua? Bhojpuri Star Says ‘I Never Fell In Love With My Wife, Just Doing My Duty,’ Calls Marriage Forced | VIRAL Video Sparks Backlash Online

Karnataka HC Criticises Over Ranveer Singh’s ‘Kantara’ Mimicry, Court’s Fiery Rebuke Stuns Fans

Who was Edwin Lutyens? Late Architect’s Great-Grandson Expresses Disappointment Over Statue Removal From Rashtrapati Bhavan

WWE RAW: The Undertaker Leaves AJ Styles Speechless With Incredible WWE Announcement — WATCH VIDEO

Why Jose Mourinho Is Boycotting Media? A Look At His Most Legendary Press Conferences

Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

Lucknow Horror: Vardhman Pathology Owner Shot Dead With Rifle by 19-Year-Old Son, Body Chopped Up and Stuffed in Blue Drum at Home

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lucknow Horror: Vardhman Pathology Owner Shot Dead With Rifle by 19-Year-Old Son, Body Chopped Up and Stuffed in Blue Drum at Home

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lucknow Horror: Vardhman Pathology Owner Shot Dead With Rifle by 19-Year-Old Son, Body Chopped Up and Stuffed in Blue Drum at Home
Lucknow Horror: Vardhman Pathology Owner Shot Dead With Rifle by 19-Year-Old Son, Body Chopped Up and Stuffed in Blue Drum at Home
Lucknow Horror: Vardhman Pathology Owner Shot Dead With Rifle by 19-Year-Old Son, Body Chopped Up and Stuffed in Blue Drum at Home
Lucknow Horror: Vardhman Pathology Owner Shot Dead With Rifle by 19-Year-Old Son, Body Chopped Up and Stuffed in Blue Drum at Home

QUICK LINKS