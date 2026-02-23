Lucknow Horror: Vardhman Pathology Owner Shot Dead With Rifle by 19-Year-Old Son, Body Chopped Up and Stuffed in Blue Drum at Home

A shocking crime has rocked Lucknow after a 19-year-old allegedly shot his father, the owner of Vardhman Pathology, with a rifle inside their home before dismembering the body and hiding the remains in a blue drum.

The decomposed body of Manvendra Pratap Singh was recovered days after he was reported missing, with police saying the accused confessed during questioning. Police had been investigating his disappearance since February 20, when a missing person complaint was filed.

During the probe, police interrogated his son, Akshat Pratap Singh, a B.Com student. After prolonged questioning, he allegedly admitted to killing his father.

How 19-Year-Old Killed His Father?

According to DCP Vikrant Veer, the accused told investigators that he shot his father with a rifle at around 4:30 am on February 20 following an argument. He reportedly claimed he was upset over being pressured to prepare for competitive examinations.

Police said the accused then moved the body from the third floor to a ground-floor room, where he dismembered it in an attempt to hide the crime. He allegedly dumped some body parts near Sadarouna village and concealed the remaining inside a drum at the house.

During a search operation, some body parts were recovered from the ground floor.

Officials, along with a forensic team, examined the crime scene and gathered evidence. The accused has been taken into custody, and legal action has been initiated under the relevant sections of the law.