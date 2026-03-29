Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 22-Year-Old Man Waved At His Friends, Blew Kisses On Instagram Live, Then Dies By Suicide In Shivpuri District

Madhya Pradesh: A 22-year-old man died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district after livestreaming his final moments on Instagram, police said on Saturday. The incident took place late Friday night and has sparked concern over the role of social media, with a 14-minute video of the act later circulating online.

Final Moments Streamed Live

According to police, the incident occurred under the Dehat police station limits. Station house officer Vikas Yadav identified the man as Manoj Rajak, who went live on Instagram shortly before taking the extreme step.

During the livestream, Rajak was seen waving at his friends and blowing kisses. He then died by suicide, hanging himself from a noose tied to a ceiling fan.

Friends Rushed But Could Not Save Him

Rajak worked as a plumber and also sold ready-made garments from his rented room. He had been living alone after his father remarried following his mother’s death. Those who knew him described him as quiet and well-mannered.

One of his friends, Shubham Rajak, said they noticed the disturbing visuals on Instagram around 10.30 pm and immediately rushed to his room. However, by the time they arrived, he had already died.

Police Probe, Phone Seized

Police said no suicide note was recovered from the spot. The body was sent for post-mortem and later handed over to the family.

Officials have seized Rajak’s mobile phone and are examining his social media activity as part of the ongoing investigation to understand what led to the incident.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines:

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation– 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

ALSO READ: ‘Sharm Nahi Aati… Terrorist’: Bengaluru Professor Humiliates Muslim Student, Links Him to Iran War, Suspended After Chilling Remark| Watch Viral Video