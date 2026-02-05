LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Mainpuri Horror: Obsessed Class 12 Student Drags Lady Teacher On Street, Bites Her Lip In Brutal One-Sided Love Attack | CCTV Footage Surfaces

Mainpuri Horror: Obsessed Class 12 Student Drags Lady Teacher On Street, Bites Her Lip In Brutal One-Sided Love Attack | CCTV Footage Surfaces

Mainpuri Horror: A shocking incident from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, has sent shockwaves through the area after a Class 12 student allegedly carried out a brutal attack on his former woman teacher. The incident occurred when the teacher was on her way to conduct a private tuition class. The accused reportedly stopped her on the road, assaulted her, bite her lip and fled after she started bleeding.

Mainpuri Horror: Obsessed Class 12 Student Drags Lady Teacher On Street, Bites Her Lip In Brutal One-Sided Love Attack | CCTV Footage Surfaces (Pic Credits: X)
Mainpuri Horror: Obsessed Class 12 Student Drags Lady Teacher On Street, Bites Her Lip In Brutal One-Sided Love Attack | CCTV Footage Surfaces (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: February 5, 2026 16:35:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mainpuri Horror: Obsessed Class 12 Student Drags Lady Teacher On Street, Bites Her Lip In Brutal One-Sided Love Attack | CCTV Footage Surfaces

Mainpuri Horror: A shocking incident from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, has sent shockwaves through the area after a Class 12 student allegedly carried out a brutal attack on his former woman teacher. The incident occurred when the teacher was on her way to conduct a private tuition class. The accused reportedly stopped her on the road, assaulted her, and fled after she started bleeding. 

The injured teacher has been admitted to a hospital in Agra, while police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

Mainpuri: Previous Harassment And Stalking Allegations

According to the police complaint, the accused student, a resident of the Sadar Kotwali area, had allegedly harassed the teacher earlier at her school. When the matter was reported to the student’s family, his behaviour reportedly improved for a short period. However, the harassment allegedly resumed, forcing the teacher to quit the school and take up a job elsewhere.

You Might Be Interested In

Despite changing schools, the student continued to follow and stalk her, police said. The situation escalated when the teacher firmly opposed his actions.

Mainpuri: Attack On Public Road While Going To Tuition

As per police sources, the woman teacher was heading to a student’s home to give tuition when the accused intercepted her on the road. He allegedly grabbed her by the neck, dragged her forward, and attacked her. The assault left her seriously injured, after which the accused fled the scene.

The teacher was initially taken to the district hospital but was later referred to Agra due to the severity of her injuries.

CCTV Footage Surfaces, FIR Registered

CCTV footage of the incident has now surfaced, showing the accused forcefully holding the teacher by the neck and attacking her in public. The victim’s brother filed a complaint at the Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali police station, following which an FIR was registered.

Police officials said the case is being investigated from all angles, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Lift Horror: Hydrogen Balloon Explosion Injures Two, Scene Turns Deadly, CCTV Captures Shocking Moment | Watch

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 4:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cctv footageClass 12 Studenthome-hero-pos-14Lady TeacherMainpuri HorrorOne-Sided Love AttackUP

RELATED News

Mumbai Lift Horror: Hydrogen Balloon Explosion Injures Two, Scene Turns Deadly, CCTV Captures Shocking Moment | Watch

Mumbai–Pune Expressway Chaos After Gas Tanker Crash: No Food, No Water, Gas Still Leaking – When Will The 16-Hour Jam End?

K Annamalai Quitting Politics? Why Did Former Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Step Down As Party’s Assembly Election Tour In-Charge In Key Seats? What’s Turning Bitter Ahead Of Polls?

Ghaziabad’s Sister Trio Suicide Over Korean Game Obsession: Girls’ Father Had Two Wives; Only One Sister Wanted To Jump, While Others…What We Know So Far

Bengaluru Commuters Alert! Namma Metro Fare Hike Likely Again As BMRCL Moves Fresh Proposal A Year After Last Increase | Check Details Inside

LATEST NEWS

Is Govinda Under Threat? Actor’s Manager Reveals He Was Once Attacked At 4 am At His Home, Escaped Narrowly: ‘He Had A Gun With Him’

Bharat Law House Pvt. Ltd. Launches Three Power-Packed Books, Authored by Adv. Suresh Sharma and Adv. Varun Sharma

The 50 Turns Ugly: Maxtern Threatens To Slap Elvish Yadav, Labels Him ‘India Ka Sabse Bada Gawar’ | Watch

Presstonic Engineering announces INR 26.98-crore rights issue to fund working capital, reduce borrowings

BSNL Senior Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026 Begins, Dates, Eligibility, How To Apply

‘X’ Aka Twitter Outage: Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Down For Tens Of Thousands Of Users In India, Other Countries

RCB vs DC LIVE Streaming WPL 2026 Final: When, Where And How To Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Match, TV Telecast And Online Mobile App

Mainpuri Horror: Obsessed Class 12 Student Drags Lady Teacher On Street, Bites Her Lip In Brutal One-Sided Love Attack | CCTV Footage Surfaces

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Among India’s Leading Homoeopathic Physicians; Nominated to NEIAH Scientific Advisory Committee

Nanavati Group named Autocar Dealer of the Year 2026

Mainpuri Horror: Obsessed Class 12 Student Drags Lady Teacher On Street, Bites Her Lip In Brutal One-Sided Love Attack | CCTV Footage Surfaces

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mainpuri Horror: Obsessed Class 12 Student Drags Lady Teacher On Street, Bites Her Lip In Brutal One-Sided Love Attack | CCTV Footage Surfaces

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mainpuri Horror: Obsessed Class 12 Student Drags Lady Teacher On Street, Bites Her Lip In Brutal One-Sided Love Attack | CCTV Footage Surfaces
Mainpuri Horror: Obsessed Class 12 Student Drags Lady Teacher On Street, Bites Her Lip In Brutal One-Sided Love Attack | CCTV Footage Surfaces
Mainpuri Horror: Obsessed Class 12 Student Drags Lady Teacher On Street, Bites Her Lip In Brutal One-Sided Love Attack | CCTV Footage Surfaces
Mainpuri Horror: Obsessed Class 12 Student Drags Lady Teacher On Street, Bites Her Lip In Brutal One-Sided Love Attack | CCTV Footage Surfaces

QUICK LINKS