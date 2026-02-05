Mainpuri Horror: Obsessed Class 12 Student Drags Lady Teacher On Street, Bites Her Lip In Brutal One-Sided Love Attack | CCTV Footage Surfaces

Mainpuri Horror: A shocking incident from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, has sent shockwaves through the area after a Class 12 student allegedly carried out a brutal attack on his former woman teacher. The incident occurred when the teacher was on her way to conduct a private tuition class. The accused reportedly stopped her on the road, assaulted her, and fled after she started bleeding.

The injured teacher has been admitted to a hospital in Agra, while police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

Mainpuri: Previous Harassment And Stalking Allegations

According to the police complaint, the accused student, a resident of the Sadar Kotwali area, had allegedly harassed the teacher earlier at her school. When the matter was reported to the student’s family, his behaviour reportedly improved for a short period. However, the harassment allegedly resumed, forcing the teacher to quit the school and take up a job elsewhere.

Despite changing schools, the student continued to follow and stalk her, police said. The situation escalated when the teacher firmly opposed his actions.

Mainpuri: Attack On Public Road While Going To Tuition

As per police sources, the woman teacher was heading to a student’s home to give tuition when the accused intercepted her on the road. He allegedly grabbed her by the neck, dragged her forward, and attacked her. The assault left her seriously injured, after which the accused fled the scene.

The teacher was initially taken to the district hospital but was later referred to Agra due to the severity of her injuries.

CCTV Footage Surfaces, FIR Registered

CCTV footage of the incident has now surfaced, showing the accused forcefully holding the teacher by the neck and attacking her in public. The victim’s brother filed a complaint at the Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali police station, following which an FIR was registered.

Police officials said the case is being investigated from all angles, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.

