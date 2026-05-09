Minister Bandi Sanjay’s Son Booked For Sexually Assaulting Teen, Forcing Her To Drink Alcohol; Old Video Of Assault Goes Viral

A POCSO case has been registered against Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son after a minor girl accused him of inappropriate behaviour and allegedly forcing her to consume alcohol during a New Year’s Eve gathering in Moinabad on December 31. According to the complaint, the incident took place during a private event attended by several people. The case gained further attention after an old video allegedly linked to the incident surfaced online and went viral on social media. Following the minor’s allegations, a case was lodged at the Pet Basheerabad police station. According to reports, the complaint accused Bageerath of inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment involving the minor girl. Soon after the FIR was filed, Bandi Sanjay’s son responded by filing a counter-complaint, alleging that there had been a demand for Rs 5 crore from him.

Counter-complaint claims Rs 5 crore demand behind the allegations

Reports say that after the POCSO case was registered, Bandi Sanjay’s son moved quickly to file a counter FIR. According to the complaint filed by Bageerath, there was allegedly a demand for Rs 5 crore, and he suggested that the case may be linked to an extortion attempt.

The allegations have added another dramatic twist to the case, with both sides now accusing each other. The incident has drawn widespread public and political attention because Bandi Sanjay is currently one of the BJP’s most visible leaders in Telangana. Reports said the case was registered on Friday night after allegations related to misbehaviour with the 17-year-old girl emerged.

Political attention grows as Bandi Sanjay faces fresh pressure

The controversy has now become one of the biggest political talking points in Telangana. Bandi Sanjay, who serves as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, has often remained in the spotlight because of his aggressive political attacks against rival parties. The latest development involving his son has placed the BJP leader under fresh scrutiny.

While the investigation continues, the case has already sparked sharp reactions online and across political circles. The matter is particularly sensitive because it involves charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which deals with offences involving minors. Authorities have not yet publicly disclosed detailed findings from the investigation.

Case adds to growing political tension in Telangana

The controversy comes at a time when Telangana politics is already highly charged ahead of future political battles in the state. As per reports, Bandi Sanjay has repeatedly targeted both the Congress and BRS leadership in recent months over corruption allegations and governance issues. Earlier, he had accused Congress and BRS of spreading “false propaganda” against the BJP regarding the Kaleshwaram project and claimed the irrigation project had become an “ATM” for former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family.

The BJP leader has also faced several legal and political confrontations in the past. In earlier years, Bandi Sanjay publicly stated he was ready to fight defamation cases and court battles filed against him by political rivals.

Investigation continues as questions grow around the allegations

At present, police investigation into the case involving Bandi Sanjay’s son is continuing. Officials are expected to examine both the original complaint and the counter FIR filed by Bageerath alleging a Rs 5 crore demand. The allegations have now placed both the legal process and the political reactions under intense public focus.

So far, neither Bandi Sanjay nor the senior BJP leadership has issued a detailed public statement regarding the allegations against his son. The case is expected to remain under close watch in Telangana as investigators continue collecting evidence and statements connected to the matter.

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