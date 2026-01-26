LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Moving Under The Cover Of Darkness, BSF Guns Down Pakistani Intruder Along International Border In J&K: Who Was He and What Were His Motives?

Moving Under The Cover Of Darkness, BSF Guns Down Pakistani Intruder Along International Border In J&K: Who Was He and What Were His Motives?

A suspected Pakistani intruder was shot dead by BSF troops along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district after he ignored repeated warnings. His identity and motive remain unknown, raising fresh questions about the incident.

Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along Samba sector IB (Image: AI generated)
Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along Samba sector IB (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 26, 2026 19:33:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Moving Under The Cover Of Darkness, BSF Guns Down Pakistani Intruder Along International Border In J&K: Who Was He and What Were His Motives?

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) late on Sunday night along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said on Monday. The incident has raised questions about who the intruder was and what his intentions might have been, as his identity has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

You Might Be Interested In

According to reports, the incident took place near the Majra area in the Ramgarh sector when alert BSF troops noticed suspicious movement close to the border fence under cover of darkness, a senior official said. The troops challenged the Pakistani intruder to stop, but he did not respond and continued advancing. After repeated warnings were ignored, the BSF opened fire, killing the intruder on the spot.

Pakistani intruder’s Body lying near International Border, identity still unconfirmed

Once the Pakistani intruder was down, the BSF launched a search operation in the immediate area. “The body of the deceased Pakistani national is lying close to the International Border on the Pakistani side,” they added. At this point, no official identity has been established for the intruder. 

You Might Be Interested In

The BSF has remained tight-lipped on whether the intruder was armed, and no weapon or suspicious items have been publicly reported so far. The security force continues patrolling the area to prevent any follow-on attempts to breach the border fence.

Past similar incidents reported along Indo-Pak border in Samba

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred along the Indo-Pakistan International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. In June 2023, a suspected Pakistani intruder was shot dead near the Mangu Chak Border Out Post after ignoring warnings and heading toward the border fencing, a BSF spokesperson said at the time.

Over the years, there have also been several other clashes and infiltration attempts. In 2022, BSF troops shot at and injured a person believed to be trying to smuggle narcotics into India near Samba, though he managed to escape back across the border, officials said.

Also Read: Tina Dabi Republic Day Viral Video: Tricolour Up, Eyes on Camera, Wrong Salute? Netizens Call Out The ‘Big Mistake’, Ask Who Was The IAS Officer Saluting

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 7:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: BSFlatest newspakistani

RELATED News

Viral Video: Late-Night Silly Mix-Up Turns Into Greater Noida Food Delivery Brawl In A Society, Security Guards Clash With Delivery Agent Leaving Residents Terrified

Tina Dabi Republic Day Viral Video: Tricolour Up, Eyes on Camera, Wrong Salute? Netizens Call Out The ‘Big Mistake’, Ask Who Was The IAS Officer Saluting

‘The Child Was An Obstacle’: Man Poses As Father, Kidnaps One-Year-Old Boy From Creche, Strangles Him To Death In Haryana

Who Was Alok Singh, And Why Was He Murdered? Family Of Mumbai Professor Killed In Local Train In Broad Daylight Says, ‘Never Seen Him Get Angry’

Crime Or Movie Plot? Nurse In Andhra Pradesh Stages An Accident, Uses HIV-Infected Injection To Target Doctor Wife Of Former Love

LATEST NEWS

Is TikTok Blocking Anti-ICE Content? Outrage Grows After Alex Pretti Shooting And App Outage

Moving Under The Cover Of Darkness, BSF Guns Down Pakistani Intruder Along International Border In J&K: Who Was He and What Were His Motives?

11 in a Row! India Draw Level With Pakistan’s T20I Series Record

Gujarat Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Set On Fire By Neighbours After Disagreement Over Sitting On A Porch Turns Ugly, Victim Succumbs To Burns In Hospital

MS Dhoni Starts IPL 2026 Preparations With Net Session in Ranchi | WATCH Video

‘Provocative Act’: Cambodia Gets Furious After Thailand Installs Lord Buddha Statue At The Place Of Demolished Lord Vishnu Statue, Border Row Deepens

From Narayana Murthy’s 70-Hour Workweek Advice to WFH Surveillance? Why Infosys Is Tracking Employees’ Power Consumption

Varun Dhawan’s Silly Stunt In Mumbai Metro Amid Border 2 Promotions Gets Him A Notice From Authorities, Actor Asked To ‘Hang Out, But Don’t Hang There’

After Australia, Is Egypt Planning To Ban Social Media For Children? President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi Says, ‘Until They Reach An…’

Grok Under Fire? EU Launches Massive Investigation Into Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Over Sexual Deepfakes Of Women And Children, Terms It ‘Unacceptable

Moving Under The Cover Of Darkness, BSF Guns Down Pakistani Intruder Along International Border In J&K: Who Was He and What Were His Motives?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Moving Under The Cover Of Darkness, BSF Guns Down Pakistani Intruder Along International Border In J&K: Who Was He and What Were His Motives?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Moving Under The Cover Of Darkness, BSF Guns Down Pakistani Intruder Along International Border In J&K: Who Was He and What Were His Motives?
Moving Under The Cover Of Darkness, BSF Guns Down Pakistani Intruder Along International Border In J&K: Who Was He and What Were His Motives?
Moving Under The Cover Of Darkness, BSF Guns Down Pakistani Intruder Along International Border In J&K: Who Was He and What Were His Motives?
Moving Under The Cover Of Darkness, BSF Guns Down Pakistani Intruder Along International Border In J&K: Who Was He and What Were His Motives?

QUICK LINKS