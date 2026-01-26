Moving Under The Cover Of Darkness, BSF Guns Down Pakistani Intruder Along International Border In J&K: Who Was He and What Were His Motives?

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) late on Sunday night along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said on Monday. The incident has raised questions about who the intruder was and what his intentions might have been, as his identity has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

According to reports, the incident took place near the Majra area in the Ramgarh sector when alert BSF troops noticed suspicious movement close to the border fence under cover of darkness, a senior official said. The troops challenged the Pakistani intruder to stop, but he did not respond and continued advancing. After repeated warnings were ignored, the BSF opened fire, killing the intruder on the spot.

Pakistani intruder’s Body lying near International Border, identity still unconfirmed

Once the Pakistani intruder was down, the BSF launched a search operation in the immediate area. “The body of the deceased Pakistani national is lying close to the International Border on the Pakistani side,” they added. At this point, no official identity has been established for the intruder.

The BSF has remained tight-lipped on whether the intruder was armed, and no weapon or suspicious items have been publicly reported so far. The security force continues patrolling the area to prevent any follow-on attempts to breach the border fence.

Past similar incidents reported along Indo-Pak border in Samba

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred along the Indo-Pakistan International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. In June 2023, a suspected Pakistani intruder was shot dead near the Mangu Chak Border Out Post after ignoring warnings and heading toward the border fencing, a BSF spokesperson said at the time.

Over the years, there have also been several other clashes and infiltration attempts. In 2022, BSF troops shot at and injured a person believed to be trying to smuggle narcotics into India near Samba, though he managed to escape back across the border, officials said.

