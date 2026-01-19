LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
noida accident news donald trump BMC Election Results how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Arctic security Donald Trump Gaza plan bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI noida accident news donald trump BMC Election Results how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Arctic security Donald Trump Gaza plan bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI noida accident news donald trump BMC Election Results how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Arctic security Donald Trump Gaza plan bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI noida accident news donald trump BMC Election Results how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Arctic security Donald Trump Gaza plan bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
noida accident news donald trump BMC Election Results how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Arctic security Donald Trump Gaza plan bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI noida accident news donald trump BMC Election Results how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Arctic security Donald Trump Gaza plan bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI noida accident news donald trump BMC Election Results how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Arctic security Donald Trump Gaza plan bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI noida accident news donald trump BMC Election Results how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Arctic security Donald Trump Gaza plan bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > No Barricades, No Lights, No Action: How Official Apathy Turned Noida Road Into A Death Trap For 27-Year-Old Techie – Family Speaks Out

No Barricades, No Lights, No Action: How Official Apathy Turned Noida Road Into A Death Trap For 27-Year-Old Techie – Family Speaks Out

Friends and local people also stated that the first responding teams took their time and that if they had acted quicker,Yuvraj Mehta would not have died.

27-Year-Old Engineer Drowns After SUV Falls Into 70 Ft Flooded Noida Pit. Photos: X
27-Year-Old Engineer Drowns After SUV Falls Into 70 Ft Flooded Noida Pit. Photos: X

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 19, 2026 09:18:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

No Barricades, No Lights, No Action: How Official Apathy Turned Noida Road Into A Death Trap For 27-Year-Old Techie – Family Speaks Out

In Greater Noida’s Sector‑150, a grave misfortune resulted in the death of a 27-year-old software professional Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned after his vehicle sank into a deep water filled construction pit late Friday night. Mehta was going back home after his night shift when his SUV was said to have skidded off the fog covered road and crashed through a damaged wall of an under construction site. The thick fog made it very hard to see and, according to Mehta’s family and nearby residents, there were no barriers, reflectors or warning lights to indicate the danger to the drivers. As soon as his car went into the pit, Mehta climbed up to the roof of the car and shouted for help several times; he even called his father while making a signal with the flashlight of his mobile phone in a hopeless attempt to get the rescuers’ attention.

You Might Be Interested In

Noida Techie Death Case: What Did The Family Say? 

After Mehta’s father filed a complaint, two property developers, MJ Wiztown Planner Ltd, and Lotus Greens Construction Pvt Ltd, were charged with causing death by negligence among other offenses, and an FIR was issued by Noida Police. Kumar claimed that the Noida authority had been informed about the pit’s danger by the residents more times than they had asked for barricades and reflectors to be installed around it but nothing had been done. He stated, ‘My son was in the middle of the fight for his life for two hours; meanwhile, mostly people were watching or taking videos. He was not able to have an official rescue since the officials were not prepared’. He demanded strict action along with better safety arrangements to avert the occurrence of such tragedies again. The family together with the neighborhood people have claimed and asserted that the situation was very unsafe and the authorities were not responsive. They said that their continuous requests for safety measures at the site of the accident had been ignored, which was a major factor leading to the fatality. There were protests and a candlelight march to demand accountability, and the concerned authorities have now placed barricades at the spot in addition to investigating the matter further and possibly taking action against the officials and builders.

Noida Techie Death Case: How Did It Happen?

Rescue operations faced difficulties due to thick fog, bad visibility and the deep water filled pit, although police, fire brigade, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived at the scene already. Friends and local people also stated that the first responding teams took their time and that if they had acted quicker, Mehta would not have died. One of the delivery agents who was an eyewitness tried to go down the pit to aid but even that was not able to reach the person, however, the agent was very brave and didn’t give up. After a long time of struggle, Mehta was finally taken out by the rescuers but sadly, he was already dead.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: ‘Flashing His Phone, Begging for Help’: 27-Year-Old Engineer Drowns After SUV Falls Into 70 Ft Flooded Noida Pit, Police Hear His Screams But No Rescue

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 9:18 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-4noida accident newsnoida police firnoida techie deathnoida techie death familytechie dies noidayuvraj mehta death

RELATED News

Haryana Horror: Two Labourers Charred Alive On KMP Expressway After Multi-Vehicle Crash, Goods Worth Rs 1 Crore Gutted

‘He’d Be Sacrificed for Riches’: 3 Friends Beat Man to Death With Gas Cylinder Over ‘Human Sacrifice’ Fear, Set Body on Fire in Ghaziabad Occult Horror

Who Is Alexei Leonov? Goa Cops Probe Russian Fire Performer In Two Murders And Another Shocking Claim — What We Know So Far

Goa Double Murder: Russian Man Arrested After Brutally Killing Live-in Partner And Her Friend, Police Probe Motive

‘Blatant Homophobia’: Bengaluru Gym Sparks Internet Backlash Over ‘Gays Can’t Re-Rack Weights’ Poster; Netizens Say ‘Gym Owners Have No Brains Just Muscles’

LATEST NEWS

Stocks to Watch Today: RIL, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bk, BHEL, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Coking Coal, Poonawalla, RVNL Indosolar in focus

‘Hamari Chutney Ban Jaati’: Aasif Sheikh Recalls Shocking Accident That Nearly Killed Him and Ravi Kishan on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Set

What Is the EU’s ‘Trade Bazooka’? Europe’s $108 Billion Nuclear Option To Hit Back At Donald Trump’s Tariffs

Senegal Clinch AFCON Title As Pape Gueye Scores Decisive Goal In Chaotic Finish Against Morocco Amid Walk-Off Controversy

Stock Market Outlook: What Changed Over the Weekend? Sensex, Nifty Set to Open Flat

Who Gets Mumbai Mayor? Eknath Shinde Flexes Muscle As BJP Falls Short Of Numbers, Uddhav Thackeray Makes Veiled Sena Pitch

Spain Train Accident: 21 Dead, Dozens Injured As Two High-Speed Trains Derail On Madrid–Andalusia Route — How Did It Happen?

‘Touch Khamenei, Face All-Out War’: Iran Issues Dire Warning To US, Official Death Toll From Protests Crosses 5,000

Starmer Holds Explosive Call With Trump As Greenland Tariff Threat Sparks Fresh UK-US Tensions Ahead Of Global Trade Showdown

Syrian Government And Kurdish-Led SDF Agree To Ceasefire, Signaling Fragile Calm After Months of Conflict

No Barricades, No Lights, No Action: How Official Apathy Turned Noida Road Into A Death Trap For 27-Year-Old Techie – Family Speaks Out

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No Barricades, No Lights, No Action: How Official Apathy Turned Noida Road Into A Death Trap For 27-Year-Old Techie – Family Speaks Out

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No Barricades, No Lights, No Action: How Official Apathy Turned Noida Road Into A Death Trap For 27-Year-Old Techie – Family Speaks Out
No Barricades, No Lights, No Action: How Official Apathy Turned Noida Road Into A Death Trap For 27-Year-Old Techie – Family Speaks Out
No Barricades, No Lights, No Action: How Official Apathy Turned Noida Road Into A Death Trap For 27-Year-Old Techie – Family Speaks Out
No Barricades, No Lights, No Action: How Official Apathy Turned Noida Road Into A Death Trap For 27-Year-Old Techie – Family Speaks Out

QUICK LINKS