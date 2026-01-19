No Barricades, No Lights, No Action: How Official Apathy Turned Noida Road Into A Death Trap For 27-Year-Old Techie – Family Speaks Out

In Greater Noida’s Sector‑150, a grave misfortune resulted in the death of a 27-year-old software professional Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned after his vehicle sank into a deep water filled construction pit late Friday night. Mehta was going back home after his night shift when his SUV was said to have skidded off the fog covered road and crashed through a damaged wall of an under construction site. The thick fog made it very hard to see and, according to Mehta’s family and nearby residents, there were no barriers, reflectors or warning lights to indicate the danger to the drivers. As soon as his car went into the pit, Mehta climbed up to the roof of the car and shouted for help several times; he even called his father while making a signal with the flashlight of his mobile phone in a hopeless attempt to get the rescuers’ attention.

Noida Techie Death Case: What Did The Family Say?

After Mehta’s father filed a complaint, two property developers, MJ Wiztown Planner Ltd, and Lotus Greens Construction Pvt Ltd, were charged with causing death by negligence among other offenses, and an FIR was issued by Noida Police. Kumar claimed that the Noida authority had been informed about the pit’s danger by the residents more times than they had asked for barricades and reflectors to be installed around it but nothing had been done. He stated, ‘My son was in the middle of the fight for his life for two hours; meanwhile, mostly people were watching or taking videos. He was not able to have an official rescue since the officials were not prepared’. He demanded strict action along with better safety arrangements to avert the occurrence of such tragedies again. The family together with the neighborhood people have claimed and asserted that the situation was very unsafe and the authorities were not responsive. They said that their continuous requests for safety measures at the site of the accident had been ignored, which was a major factor leading to the fatality. There were protests and a candlelight march to demand accountability, and the concerned authorities have now placed barricades at the spot in addition to investigating the matter further and possibly taking action against the officials and builders.

Noida Techie Death Case: How Did It Happen?

Rescue operations faced difficulties due to thick fog, bad visibility and the deep water filled pit, although police, fire brigade, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived at the scene already. Friends and local people also stated that the first responding teams took their time and that if they had acted quicker, Mehta would not have died. One of the delivery agents who was an eyewitness tried to go down the pit to aid but even that was not able to reach the person, however, the agent was very brave and didn’t give up. After a long time of struggle, Mehta was finally taken out by the rescuers but sadly, he was already dead.

