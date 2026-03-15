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Home > Regionals > Noida Traffic Police Issue Advisory, Urge Commuters To Check Out THESE Alternate Routes Near Dalit Prerna Sthal On March 15

Noida Traffic Police Issue Advisory, Urge Commuters To Check Out THESE Alternate Routes Near Dalit Prerna Sthal On March 15

The Noida Traffic Police has put out an official traffic advisory for March 15, warning commuters about planned diversions near the Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida due to a major event marking the birth anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram.

Noida Traffic Police Issue Advisory, Urge Commuters To Check Out THESE Alternate Routes Near Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal On March 15 (Via X)
Noida Traffic Police Issue Advisory, Urge Commuters To Check Out THESE Alternate Routes Near Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal On March 15 (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 15, 2026 06:24:37 IST

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Noida Traffic Police Issue Advisory, Urge Commuters To Check Out THESE Alternate Routes Near Dalit Prerna Sthal On March 15

The Noida Traffic Police has put out an official traffic advisory for March 15, warning commuters about planned diversions near the Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida due to a major event marking the birth anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram.

Traffic authorities say these changes are designed to manage increased traffic and keep it flowing smoothly.

The advisory lists alternate routes, highlights stretches where diversions will be in place, and urges drivers to plan journeys carefully. Officials also stressed that following the signboards and traffic personnel directions will help reduce delays on busy road stretches.

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Diversions To Be Implemented Around Event Site

According to the advisory, several key roads around Dalit Prerna Sthal will see restricted movement at peak hours on March 15. These diversions are expected to affect commuters travelling through central Noida and nearby sectors. Traffic police have specifically identified areas where vehicles will be rerouted and where congestion could increase.

Authorities said the changes are temporary and linked directly to the large gathering expected for the Kanshi Ram anniversary programme.

Tips For Commuters On March 15

The traffic department advised people driving in and around Noida to allow extra travel time, especially during morning and evening peak hours. Motorists are encouraged to follow directions from traffic personnel and use the suggested alternate routes to avoid bottlenecks near the event site. 

Real-time updates through official social media and traffic police channels can help drivers stay informed about changing road conditions.

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First published on: Mar 15, 2026 6:24 AM IST
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Noida Traffic Police Issue Advisory, Urge Commuters To Check Out THESE Alternate Routes Near Dalit Prerna Sthal On March 15

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Noida Traffic Police Issue Advisory, Urge Commuters To Check Out THESE Alternate Routes Near Dalit Prerna Sthal On March 15

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Noida Traffic Police Issue Advisory, Urge Commuters To Check Out THESE Alternate Routes Near Dalit Prerna Sthal On March 15
Noida Traffic Police Issue Advisory, Urge Commuters To Check Out THESE Alternate Routes Near Dalit Prerna Sthal On March 15
Noida Traffic Police Issue Advisory, Urge Commuters To Check Out THESE Alternate Routes Near Dalit Prerna Sthal On March 15
Noida Traffic Police Issue Advisory, Urge Commuters To Check Out THESE Alternate Routes Near Dalit Prerna Sthal On March 15

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