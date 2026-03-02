POCSO Shock In Pune: Sexual Assault Complaint Over MacBook Quashed By Bombay High Court After Teen Calls FIR Against Uncle A ‘Misunderstanding’; Orders Him To Buy It

In a major order, the Bombay High Court quashed a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a 52-year-old businessman from Pune after the minor complainant told the court that the FIR stemmed from a “misunderstanding.”

While setting aside the criminal proceedings, the court imposed a cost of Rs 1.5 lakh on the man and directed that the amount be used to purchase the latest version of a MacBook or another suitable laptop for the girl to support her education.

How the Case Began

The case originated from allegations made by the 17-year-old girl against her maternal uncle. According to the initial complaint, the alleged incidents took place when he was driving her to school during her Class 11 examinations.

She claimed that he asked if he could be her boyfriend and continued sending her persistent messages.

The situation allegedly escalated in August 2024 during a grocery trip, when he reportedly told her “I love you,” asked for a kiss, and touched her inappropriately. Following this, the girl confided in her school counsellor and later informed her grandmother, which led to the registration of an FIR in Mumbai under the POCSO Act.

Twist in Court: ‘Misunderstanding,’ Says Minor

During the hearing, the narrative took a dramatic turn. The girl, along with her parents who were present in court, stated that the FIR had been filed due to a “misunderstanding” that had since been resolved within the family.

They informed the court that they no longer wished to pursue the criminal case and that continuing the proceedings would serve no purpose.

The defence counsel submitted that the dispute had been amicably settled. The Additional Public Prosecutor also acknowledged that, given the victim’s stance, the trial would not serve any meaningful outcome. However, the prosecution argued that costs should be imposed considering the seriousness of the allegations.

Court Imposes Rs 1.5 Lakh Cost, Orders Laptop Purchase

Justice Ashwin D Bhobe agreed to quash the proceedings but imposed a cost of Rs 1.5 lakh on the petitioner. In a rare direction, the court ordered the High Court Registry to use the amount to purchase a MacBook or another suitable laptop for the girl.

The court further directed that the minor be consulted about her preference and that the device be tailored to her academic requirements to aid her future studies.

Any remaining amount after the purchase will be transferred to the High Court Employees Medical Welfare Fund.

Why This Case Stands Out

The case has drawn attention due to the serious nature of the initial allegations under the POCSO Act and the subsequent retraction by the complainant, who termed it a misunderstanding.

The High Court’s decision to impose costs while simultaneously ensuring educational support for the minor adds an unusual dimension to the ruling.

The order underscores the court’s effort to balance the legal consequences of filing serious criminal charges with the welfare and future interests of the minor involved.

