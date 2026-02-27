LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > 'Kitni Property Hai..' 60-Year-Old Hakim's Marriage To 26-Year-Old Woman In Pakistan's Rawalpindi Triggers Meme Fest After Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral | Watch

‘Kitni Property Hai..’ 60-Year-Old Hakim’s Marriage To 26-Year-Old Woman In Pakistan’s Rawalpindi Triggers Meme Fest After Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral | Watch

60-year-old Hakim marries 26-year-old woman in Rawalpindi; viral wedding photoshoot sparks memes and ‘Kitni property?’ jibes online.

60-year-old Hakim marries 26-year-old woman in Rawalpindi. (Photo: X)
60-year-old Hakim marries 26-year-old woman in Rawalpindi. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 27, 2026 17:52:44 IST

‘Kitni Property Hai..’ 60-Year-Old Hakim’s Marriage To 26-Year-Old Woman In Pakistan’s Rawalpindi Triggers Meme Fest After Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral | Watch

A 60-year-old man, herbal practitioner, identified as Hakeem Babar, has married a 26-year-old woman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, in a union that has gone viral across social media platforms. 

Videos from the couple’s nikah ceremony and a professionally staged wedding photoshoot have sparked intense online reactions, with many users turning the footage into memes and jokes.

Clips circulating widely show the bride dressed in traditional red bridal attire, smiling alongside family members during the ceremony. 

Other videos feature the groom addressing the camera and even singing a romantic song with his wife after the nikah. The visuals quickly began trending, drawing millions of views and shares.

Watch here:



As the wedding gained traction online, the couple became the subject of trolling, largely due to their 34-year age gap. One comment that repeatedly surfaced across platforms read, “Kitni property hai chicha ke paas?” a remark implying speculation about the groom’s financial status. 

Memes and sarcastic posts questioning his wealth, health, and previous marital history soon followed, turning the Rawalpindi wedding into a viral talking point.

According to statements attributed to the couple, their relationship began with mutual affection before progressing into a formally arranged marriage with family approval. They have described their union as consensual and conducted in accordance with Islamic principles. Hakeem Babar reportedly stated that the validity of a marriage rests on sincere intention and compliance with legal and religious requirements.

Despite the criticism, a section of social media users defended the couple, arguing that the marriage involves two consenting adults and meets legal and religious standards. Supporters emphasised that personal choices regarding marriage should not be subjected to online ridicule simply because of an age difference.

The incident highlights how weddings in Pakistan, particularly those involving significant age gaps, can quickly become viral content in the digital age. As the debate continues, the Rawalpindi couple’s marriage remains a trending topic reflecting the internet’s growing tendency to scrutinise and meme personal milestones.

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 5:24 PM IST




Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Hakeem Babar weddingpakistanRawalpindi viral weddingviral videoviral wedding photoshoot

QUICK LINKS