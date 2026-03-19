Rajkot Weather Alert: Unseasonal Rain Hits Saurashtra-Kutch, Crops At Risk Amid Rising Temperatures- What You Need To Know

Unseasonal rainfall has lashed parts of Rajkot and several districts across Saurashtra and Kutch, bringing an unexpected weather twist even as temperatures continue to rise.
The sudden showers, which followed earlier forecasts by meteorologists, have disrupted normal life and raised concerns among farmers.
Rajkot Weather Today and Weekly Forecast
According to weather updates, Rajkot is expected to witness a minimum temperature of 24°C and a maximum of 32°C, with the mercury hovering around 30°C through the day. Winds are likely to blow at around 8.5 km/h.
The seven-day forecast indicates a steady rise in temperature:
-
Thursday: 32°C
-
Friday: 32°C
-
Saturday: 33°C
-
Sunday: 35°C
-
Monday: 35°C
-
Tuesday: 36°C
-
Wednesday: 35°C
Despite the rain, the rising heat suggests humid and unstable weather conditions ahead.
Rajkot Weather: Districts Affected by Unseasonal Rainfall
Rainfall has been reported across multiple districts, including:
-
Rajkot (Padadhari taluka villages such as Jivapar, Visaman, Pithadiya, Khakhra)
-
Jamnagar rural areas
-
Bhuj and Bhachau in Kutch
-
Dwarka, Okha, and Bet Dwarka in Devbhumi Dwarka
-
Porbandar and Ranavav
-
Dhoraji and surrounding areas
Both urban and rural regions experienced light to moderate showers.
Rajkot Weather: Farmers Fear Crop Damage
The unseasonal rain has triggered serious concerns among farmers, especially with standing winter crops at a vulnerable stage. Crops at risk include:
-
Wheat
-
Cumin (jeera)
-
Coriander
-
Gram (chana)
-
Garlic
-
Onion
Unexpected rainfall during this period can lead to reduced yield and quality damage, raising fears of financial losses.
Traffic Disruptions and Public Inconvenience
In Kutch, heavy rainfall led to waterlogging on roads and highways, disrupting traffic movement, particularly on the Bhuj–Khavda route.
In Dwarka, sudden showers affected pilgrims and visitors, creating wet and slippery conditions in a typically dry region. Residents across districts reported inconvenience due to abrupt weather changes.
Rajkot Weather: Rainfall Pattern and Changing Weather Trends
Rainfall was reported at different times across regions:
-
Early morning showers in Porbandar
-
Later rainfall in Rajkot, Jamnagar, Kutch, and Dwarka
Cloudy skies prevailed before the showers, indicating localized weather instability.
Outlook: More Rain Likely, Uncertainty Grows
Experts warn that unseasonal rainfall may continue in the coming days, increasing anxiety among farmers and residents. With temperatures rising alongside intermittent rain, the region may experience erratic weather patterns.
The sudden shift has heightened concerns over crop losses and economic impact, especially if such conditions persist.
ALSO READ: UP Shocker: Man Sees Wife’s ‘Blue Drum And Cement’ Facebook Post Sent To Her Lover Along With His Photo, Lets Her Go With Him | WATCH
Sofia Babu Chacko is a journalist with over five years of experience reporting on Indian politics, crime, human rights, gender issues, and stories about marginalized communities. She believes journalism plays a crucial role in amplifying unheard voices and bringing attention to issues that truly matter. Sofia has contributed articles to The New Indian Express, Youth Ki Awaaz, and Maktoob Media. She is also a recipient of the 2025 Laadli Media Awards for gender sensitivity. Beyond the newsroom, she is a music enthusiast who enjoys singing. Connect with Sofia on X: https://x.com/SBCism