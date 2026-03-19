LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Rajkot Weather Alert: Unseasonal Rain Hits Saurashtra-Kutch, Crops At Risk Amid Rising Temperatures- What You Need To Know

Rajkot Weather Alert: Unseasonal Rain Hits Saurashtra-Kutch, Crops At Risk Amid Rising Temperatures- What You Need To Know

Rajkot sees unseasonal rain across Saurashtra-Kutch as temperatures rise; crops at risk, traffic hit, and weather likely to stay unstable.

Rajkot sees unseasonal rain across Saurashtra-Kutch as temperatures rise. (Photo: Canva)
Rajkot sees unseasonal rain across Saurashtra-Kutch as temperatures rise. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 19, 2026 17:29:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rajkot Weather Alert: Unseasonal Rain Hits Saurashtra-Kutch, Crops At Risk Amid Rising Temperatures- What You Need To Know

Unseasonal rainfall has lashed parts of Rajkot and several districts across Saurashtra and Kutch, bringing an unexpected weather twist even as temperatures continue to rise. 

The sudden showers, which followed earlier forecasts by meteorologists, have disrupted normal life and raised concerns among farmers.

Rajkot Weather Today and Weekly Forecast

According to weather updates, Rajkot is expected to witness a minimum temperature of 24°C and a maximum of 32°C, with the mercury hovering around 30°C through the day. Winds are likely to blow at around 8.5 km/h.

You Might Be Interested In

The seven-day forecast indicates a steady rise in temperature:

  • Thursday: 32°C

  • Friday: 32°C

  • Saturday: 33°C

  • Sunday: 35°C

  • Monday: 35°C

  • Tuesday: 36°C

  • Wednesday: 35°C

Despite the rain, the rising heat suggests humid and unstable weather conditions ahead.

Rajkot Weather: Districts Affected by Unseasonal Rainfall

Rainfall has been reported across multiple districts, including:

  • Rajkot (Padadhari taluka villages such as Jivapar, Visaman, Pithadiya, Khakhra)

  • Jamnagar rural areas

  • Bhuj and Bhachau in Kutch

  • Dwarka, Okha, and Bet Dwarka in Devbhumi Dwarka

  • Porbandar and Ranavav

  • Dhoraji and surrounding areas

Both urban and rural regions experienced light to moderate showers.

Rajkot Weather: Farmers Fear Crop Damage

The unseasonal rain has triggered serious concerns among farmers, especially with standing winter crops at a vulnerable stage. Crops at risk include:

  • Wheat

  • Cumin (jeera)

  • Coriander

  • Gram (chana)

  • Garlic

  • Onion

Unexpected rainfall during this period can lead to reduced yield and quality damage, raising fears of financial losses.

Traffic Disruptions and Public Inconvenience

In Kutch, heavy rainfall led to waterlogging on roads and highways, disrupting traffic movement, particularly on the Bhuj–Khavda route.

In Dwarka, sudden showers affected pilgrims and visitors, creating wet and slippery conditions in a typically dry region. Residents across districts reported inconvenience due to abrupt weather changes.

Rajkot Weather: Rainfall Pattern and Changing Weather Trends

Rainfall was reported at different times across regions:

  • Early morning showers in Porbandar

  • Later rainfall in Rajkot, Jamnagar, Kutch, and Dwarka

Cloudy skies prevailed before the showers, indicating localized weather instability.

Outlook: More Rain Likely, Uncertainty Grows

Experts warn that unseasonal rainfall may continue in the coming days, increasing anxiety among farmers and residents. With temperatures rising alongside intermittent rain, the region may experience erratic weather patterns.

The sudden shift has heightened concerns over crop losses and economic impact, especially if such conditions persist.

ALSO READ: UP Shocker: Man Sees Wife’s ‘Blue Drum And Cement’ Facebook Post Sent To Her Lover Along With His Photo, Lets Her Go With Him | WATCH

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Kal ka mausamKutch rainfallRajkot rainsRajkot weatherRajkot weather alertSaurashtra rainweather today

RELATED News

BJP Announces First Candidate List For Assam Assembly Elections 2026, Fields Pradyut Bordoloi From Dispur And CM Himanta Biswa Sarma From Jalukbari

Maharashta Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Doused With Acid In Ahilyanagar While Cyling Home From School, Suffers Brutal Injuries On Face; Accused Still Missing

Chandigarh Shocker: 27-Year-Old Property Dealer Shot Dead Outside Sector 9 Gym In Broad Daylight, Attackers Flee Within Seconds

Pune Weather Alert: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Over Next 48 Hours, IMD Issues Advisory- What Residents Should Know

Who Was Chittari Vaishnavi? ‘Found In A Pool Of Blood’, Telangana Husband Killed 20-Year-Old Pregnant YouTuber Wife A Month After She Announced Pregnancy On Her Channel

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Elvish Yadav? Supreme Court Grants Relief To Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner, Quashes FIR In Snake Venom Case, Know All About The Allegations

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Unveil New Jersey — Captain Axar Patel, Jemimah Rodrigues Headline Grand Reveal | Video

French President Emmanuel Macron Warns Of Global Energy Crisis, Calls Escalation ‘Reckless’ As Iran War Hits Gulf Gas Facilities

Rajkot Weather Alert: Unseasonal Rain Hits Saurashtra-Kutch, Crops At Risk Amid Rising Temperatures- What You Need To Know

IIT JAM Result 2026: Check Official Link And How To Download Scorecard Here

Two Indian-Origin Men Fined Rs 1.72 Lakh Each In London For Spitting Paan, Authorities Warn ‘Mess Up Our Streets, You’ll Pay’

Struggling With Summer Skincare? Expert Busts 5 Common Myths You Need to Stop Believing

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Horoscope: Pisces Stellium, Aquarius Cluster & Maata Vahan – What Palki Arrival And Elephant Departure Mean For Each Zodiac Sign

‘My Face Is Not A Weapon’: Gautam Gambhir Moves Delhi HC To Protect Personality Rights Against AI

Delhi Shocker Caught On Camera: Mother Attacked By Bike-Borne Robbers With A Knife While Dropping Daughter At School; Video Goes Viral | Watch

Rajkot Weather Alert: Unseasonal Rain Hits Saurashtra-Kutch, Crops At Risk Amid Rising Temperatures- What You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajkot Weather Alert: Unseasonal Rain Hits Saurashtra-Kutch, Crops At Risk Amid Rising Temperatures- What You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajkot Weather Alert: Unseasonal Rain Hits Saurashtra-Kutch, Crops At Risk Amid Rising Temperatures- What You Need To Know
Rajkot Weather Alert: Unseasonal Rain Hits Saurashtra-Kutch, Crops At Risk Amid Rising Temperatures- What You Need To Know
Rajkot Weather Alert: Unseasonal Rain Hits Saurashtra-Kutch, Crops At Risk Amid Rising Temperatures- What You Need To Know
Rajkot Weather Alert: Unseasonal Rain Hits Saurashtra-Kutch, Crops At Risk Amid Rising Temperatures- What You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS