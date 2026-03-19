Rajkot Weather Alert: Unseasonal Rain Hits Saurashtra-Kutch, Crops At Risk Amid Rising Temperatures- What You Need To Know

Unseasonal rainfall has lashed parts of Rajkot and several districts across Saurashtra and Kutch, bringing an unexpected weather twist even as temperatures continue to rise.

The sudden showers, which followed earlier forecasts by meteorologists, have disrupted normal life and raised concerns among farmers.

Rajkot Weather Today and Weekly Forecast

According to weather updates, Rajkot is expected to witness a minimum temperature of 24°C and a maximum of 32°C, with the mercury hovering around 30°C through the day. Winds are likely to blow at around 8.5 km/h.

The seven-day forecast indicates a steady rise in temperature:

Thursday: 32°C

Friday: 32°C

Saturday: 33°C

Sunday: 35°C

Monday: 35°C

Tuesday: 36°C

Wednesday: 35°C

Despite the rain, the rising heat suggests humid and unstable weather conditions ahead.

Rajkot Weather: Districts Affected by Unseasonal Rainfall

Rainfall has been reported across multiple districts, including:

Rajkot (Padadhari taluka villages such as Jivapar, Visaman, Pithadiya, Khakhra)

Jamnagar rural areas

Bhuj and Bhachau in Kutch

Dwarka, Okha, and Bet Dwarka in Devbhumi Dwarka

Porbandar and Ranavav

Dhoraji and surrounding areas

Both urban and rural regions experienced light to moderate showers.

Rajkot Weather: Farmers Fear Crop Damage

The unseasonal rain has triggered serious concerns among farmers, especially with standing winter crops at a vulnerable stage. Crops at risk include:

Wheat

Cumin (jeera)

Coriander

Gram (chana)

Garlic

Onion

Unexpected rainfall during this period can lead to reduced yield and quality damage, raising fears of financial losses.

Traffic Disruptions and Public Inconvenience

In Kutch, heavy rainfall led to waterlogging on roads and highways, disrupting traffic movement, particularly on the Bhuj–Khavda route.

In Dwarka, sudden showers affected pilgrims and visitors, creating wet and slippery conditions in a typically dry region. Residents across districts reported inconvenience due to abrupt weather changes.

Rajkot Weather: Rainfall Pattern and Changing Weather Trends

Rainfall was reported at different times across regions:

Early morning showers in Porbandar

Later rainfall in Rajkot, Jamnagar, Kutch, and Dwarka

Cloudy skies prevailed before the showers, indicating localized weather instability.

Outlook: More Rain Likely, Uncertainty Grows

Experts warn that unseasonal rainfall may continue in the coming days, increasing anxiety among farmers and residents. With temperatures rising alongside intermittent rain, the region may experience erratic weather patterns.

The sudden shift has heightened concerns over crop losses and economic impact, especially if such conditions persist.

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