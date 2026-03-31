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Home > Regionals News > Rangareddy Horror: Man Kills Wife, Son with Knife, Brutally Stabs Daughter in Family Dispute; Police Launch Probe, Police Recover Bodies

Rangareddy Horror: Man Kills Wife, Son with Knife, Brutally Stabs Daughter in Family Dispute; Police Launch Probe, Police Recover Bodies

A man allegedly killed his wife and son and stabbed his daughter over an internal dispute in the Amangal Mandal of Rangareddy district. The daughter is currently undergoing medical treatment after her father reportedly used a knife to attack her.

Man Kills Wife, Son with Knife, Brutally Stabs Daughter in Family Dispute. Photo: AI Generated
Man Kills Wife, Son with Knife, Brutally Stabs Daughter in Family Dispute. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 31, 2026 16:21:01 IST

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Rangareddy Horror: Man Kills Wife, Son with Knife, Brutally Stabs Daughter in Family Dispute; Police Launch Probe, Police Recover Bodies

A man allegedly killed his wife and son and stabbed his daughter over an internal dispute in the Amangal Mandal of Rangareddy district. The daughter is currently undergoing medical treatment after her father reportedly used a knife to attack her.

According to the police, the man killed his wife and son by stabbing them with a knife over family disputes in Rangareddy district on Monday night. Police reached the spot and are investigating the matter.

Amangal Police said, “This incident happened last night, and we were informed early this morning. We’ve reached the spot, shifted the deceased bodies for post-mortem examination, and are investigating the matter.”

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Earlier, in February, in a separate incident, 4 suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of a man whose body was discovered in the Paleru Reservoir, police said. The police stated that the investigation revealed a premeditated crime.

Authorities said that one of the accused, Venumadhav Reddy, was a close friend of the victim, Boggula Srinivas. The accused allegedly killed the victim over a dispute involving the GST amount and shares for their companies.

According to police, the victim was lured to Vijayawada on February 13, 2026, with promises of settling pending dues. The next day, he was killed with knives and iron rods in a secluded area near Nakrekal.

The police, led by ACP Khammam Rural, formed four teams and cracked the case, detaining four suspects.

Speaking to ANI, ACP Khammam, Thirupathi Reddy, said, “On 15th February, based on a complaint from the deceased Boggula Srinivas’ brother, we registered an FIR. The investigation was taken up, and four teams were formed. Through their investigation, we arrested the four accused. One of the accused, Venumadhav Reddy, is a close friend of Boggula Srinivas. They had formed two companies, and due to disputes over the GST amount and shares between them, Venumadhav Reddy killed the deceased.”

The murder weapons and other evidence were seized. The officer-in-charge and team members were commended for their efforts in solving the crime.

(Inputs from ANI) 

Also Read: Vasai Horror: 57-Year-Old Man Tries to Kill 4-Year-Old Boy, Smashes Head in His Rickshaw, Throws Child on Cement Floor, Kicks Grandmother During Rescue 

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Tags: Amangal Mandal crimedaughter stabbed by fatherfather kills wife and sonlatest crime newslatest crime news TelanganaRangareddy crime news todayRangareddy murder caseTelangana family murdertelangana-policeVijayawada murder case

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Rangareddy Horror: Man Kills Wife, Son with Knife, Brutally Stabs Daughter in Family Dispute; Police Launch Probe, Police Recover Bodies

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Rangareddy Horror: Man Kills Wife, Son with Knife, Brutally Stabs Daughter in Family Dispute; Police Launch Probe, Police Recover Bodies
Rangareddy Horror: Man Kills Wife, Son with Knife, Brutally Stabs Daughter in Family Dispute; Police Launch Probe, Police Recover Bodies
Rangareddy Horror: Man Kills Wife, Son with Knife, Brutally Stabs Daughter in Family Dispute; Police Launch Probe, Police Recover Bodies
Rangareddy Horror: Man Kills Wife, Son with Knife, Brutally Stabs Daughter in Family Dispute; Police Launch Probe, Police Recover Bodies

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