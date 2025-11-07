LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash latest celebrity news Nancy Pelosi latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Revanth Reddy Throws Open Challenge to KTR, Kishan Reddy: ‘Let’s Debate Who Truly Built Hyderabad’

Revanth Reddy Throws Open Challenge to KTR, Kishan Reddy: ‘Let’s Debate Who Truly Built Hyderabad’

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has challenged K.T. Rama Rao and Kishan Reddy to an open debate on Hyderabad’s development. He credited Congress rule between 2004 and 2014 for laying the city’s economic and infrastructure foundations.

Revanth Reddy challenges KTR and Kishan Reddy to debate, says Congress built Hyderabad’s growth and vows to revive global status. Photo: X.
Revanth Reddy challenges KTR and Kishan Reddy to debate, says Congress built Hyderabad’s growth and vows to revive global status. Photo: X.

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: November 7, 2025 20:53:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Revanth Reddy Throws Open Challenge to KTR, Kishan Reddy: ‘Let’s Debate Who Truly Built Hyderabad’

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has dared BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and Union Minister Kishan Reddy to an open debate on Hyderabad’s development, asserting that the city’s transformation began under Congress rule between 2004 and 2014. Calling it a “game-changing decade,” he said that period gave Hyderabad its international airport, IIT, and attracted global giants like Google and Facebook.

Revanth Reddy urged voters in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election to support Congress candidate Naveen Yadav, saying a Congress victory would “speed up the city’s growth and restore Hyderabad’s global image.”

He credited the Congress for building the foundations of Hyderabad’s progress in IT, pharma, and infrastructure sectors. In contrast, he accused the BRS regime of spending lavishly on “vanity projects” such as Pragati Bhavan, Kaleshwaram, the Command Control Centre, and the new Secretariat projects that “failed to create jobs or improve people’s lives.”

Taking aim at both BRS and BJP, Revanth Reddy alleged that they blocked crucial projects like the ITIR, Metro expansion, and Musi River rejuvenation. He labeled KTR and Kishan Reddy as “Bad Brothers” who had “hindered Hyderabad’s true development” and “turned the city into a hub for drugs and illegal encroachments.” He claimed that 44 city lakes were encroached upon under the BRS government.

The CM also targeted BRS leader Harish Rao, accusing him of “conspiring to destroy his own party,” while promising that the Congress would revive Hyderabad’s global prominence through people centric governance.

Unveiling his long-term vision, Revanth announced plans for Telangana Rising 2047 a roadmap to drive the state’s growth over the next two decades. He also warned private colleges against exploiting students under fee reimbursement schemes.

“Education is not a business but a noble service,” he declared. “Congress built Hyderabad’s future once and we will do it again, bigger and better.”

Also Read: BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee For ‘Hypocrisy’ In Voter Revision, Claims Attacks On Booth Agents

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 8:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Kishan Reddyktrrevanth reddyTelangana news

RELATED News

Gujarat Horror: Man Beaten, Threatened With Knife And Forced To Lick Feet On Video

Instagram Chat Turns Nightmare: Class 7 Girl Kidnapped And Gang-Raped In Lucknow Hotel, 2 Held, Hunt On For Key Accused

Spy Camera Found In Tamil Nadu Women’s Hostel Bathroom, Two Arrested

Odisha Shocker: Government Engineer Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 9 Boys At School Hostel

Arunachal Sainik School Student Death: Sister Alleges Torture, Ragging by Seniors

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Raj Nidimoru? Samantha Prabhu FINALLY Makes Her Relationship Official With The Family Man Creator, Shares A Cozy Photo: ‘I’ve Taken Bold Steps…’

44 Indians Serving In Russian Army, India Issues Urgent Alert, Govt Warns Of Deadly Risks

RJD Leader Khesari Lal Yadav Gets Brutally Trolled For Saying He Treats His Wife Like A Sister Outside Home: ‘I Become Her Brother…’ Check Pawan Singh’s Scathing Reply

RCB Ownership Race Heats Up: Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath Joins The Auction Battle As Billionaires Line Up To Acquire IPL Team

Who Is Saikat Chakrabarti? Indian-Origin Progressive Aiming To Succeed Nancy Pelosi And Transform The Democratic Party

Is Donald Trump Planning A 2026 India Visit? MEA Responds After POTUS Claims

Horrific Maharashtra Case: Alcoholic Son Hacks His Parents To Death In Sleep Over Alleged Property Dispute, Then Hangs Himself in Buldhana

World Bank Group Warns: Pakistan’s Poverty Rising Again, Millions at Risk Amid Economic Crisis

Ex-CIA Officer Claims Indira Gandhi Blocked Bold Israel-India Covert Plot Planned To Secretly Strike Pakistan’s Kahuta Nuclear Site

CBI Takes Over Probe into Aqil Akhtar Death: Former Punjab DGP’s Son Dies Amid Family Tensions

Revanth Reddy Throws Open Challenge to KTR, Kishan Reddy: ‘Let’s Debate Who Truly Built Hyderabad’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Revanth Reddy Throws Open Challenge to KTR, Kishan Reddy: ‘Let’s Debate Who Truly Built Hyderabad’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Revanth Reddy Throws Open Challenge to KTR, Kishan Reddy: ‘Let’s Debate Who Truly Built Hyderabad’
Revanth Reddy Throws Open Challenge to KTR, Kishan Reddy: ‘Let’s Debate Who Truly Built Hyderabad’
Revanth Reddy Throws Open Challenge to KTR, Kishan Reddy: ‘Let’s Debate Who Truly Built Hyderabad’
Revanth Reddy Throws Open Challenge to KTR, Kishan Reddy: ‘Let’s Debate Who Truly Built Hyderabad’

QUICK LINKS