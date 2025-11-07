Revanth Reddy Throws Open Challenge to KTR, Kishan Reddy: ‘Let’s Debate Who Truly Built Hyderabad’

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has dared BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and Union Minister Kishan Reddy to an open debate on Hyderabad’s development, asserting that the city’s transformation began under Congress rule between 2004 and 2014. Calling it a “game-changing decade,” he said that period gave Hyderabad its international airport, IIT, and attracted global giants like Google and Facebook.

Revanth Reddy urged voters in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election to support Congress candidate Naveen Yadav, saying a Congress victory would “speed up the city’s growth and restore Hyderabad’s global image.”

He credited the Congress for building the foundations of Hyderabad’s progress in IT, pharma, and infrastructure sectors. In contrast, he accused the BRS regime of spending lavishly on “vanity projects” such as Pragati Bhavan, Kaleshwaram, the Command Control Centre, and the new Secretariat projects that “failed to create jobs or improve people’s lives.”

Taking aim at both BRS and BJP, Revanth Reddy alleged that they blocked crucial projects like the ITIR, Metro expansion, and Musi River rejuvenation. He labeled KTR and Kishan Reddy as “Bad Brothers” who had “hindered Hyderabad’s true development” and “turned the city into a hub for drugs and illegal encroachments.” He claimed that 44 city lakes were encroached upon under the BRS government.

The CM also targeted BRS leader Harish Rao, accusing him of “conspiring to destroy his own party,” while promising that the Congress would revive Hyderabad’s global prominence through people centric governance.

Unveiling his long-term vision, Revanth announced plans for Telangana Rising 2047 a roadmap to drive the state’s growth over the next two decades. He also warned private colleges against exploiting students under fee reimbursement schemes.

“Education is not a business but a noble service,” he declared. “Congress built Hyderabad’s future once and we will do it again, bigger and better.”

