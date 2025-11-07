LIVE TV
BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee For 'Hypocrisy' In Voter Revision, Claims Attacks On Booth Agents

BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee For ‘Hypocrisy’ In Voter Revision, Claims Attacks On Booth Agents

BJP leaders accused Mamata Banerjee of hypocrisy in West Bengal’s SIR process, alleging attacks on party booth agents and illegal voter/Aadhaar card distribution. BJP protested, while EC schedules SIR phases, final rolls by Feb 7, 2026.

BJP accused Mamata Banerjee of hypocrisy in West Bengal’s SIR process. (Photo: ANI)
BJP accused Mamata Banerjee of hypocrisy in West Bengal’s SIR process. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 7, 2025 13:30:30 IST

BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee For ‘Hypocrisy’ In Voter Revision, Claims Attacks On Booth Agents

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of hypocrisy, saying she discouraged public participation in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process while personally submitting the forms. Speaking in Birbhum, Majumdar claimed “seventeen forms have been delivered to her home,” adding that the public had already seen through the double standard.

He also alleged that BJP booth-level agents (BLAs) have faced attacks across the state during the SIR exercise. “BJP’s BLAs have been attacked in many places. We will fight this until the end. We will not let it go,” Majumdar said, urging that if the Election Commission cannot complete SIR under the current government, the administration should be replaced so the revision can be carried out.

Violence- A pattern in Bihar

Reacting with similar sentiments, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, while speaking in North 24 Parganas, said that violence during elections and administrative exercises had become a pattern in Bengal.

“When elections are held in Bengal, booth agents are attacked. but the elections are held and a government is formed. The government and politics here are violent, taking contracts to win elections. But this won’t last long; SIR will conclude peacefully and elections will be held,” Ghosh remarked.

The BJP has repeatedly accused the TMC of obstructing democratic processes in the state, while the ruling party has dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.

A day earlier, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party had been trying their best to provide voter cards and Aadhar cards to illegal immigrants and alleged that fake Aadhaar cards were floating in the pond.

Speaking to ANI, Agnimitra Paul said, “West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her party have been trying their best to give voter cards and Aadhar cards to these illegal immigrants. Two days ago, she was shouting, ‘Why won’t the Aadhaar card be taken as your citizenship document?’ Whereas the Election Commission very clearly said that the Aadhar card is not your citizenship document. Another document needs to be provided with the Aadhaar card, and today we find almost 172 Aadhaar cards floating in the pond…Where have they come from?”She further said that a month back, a Bangladeshi teacher was arrested and TMC MLA Tapan Chatterjee said that a group of people are carrying out this nexus.

Protest held

Meanwhile, on Thursday, North Kolkata BJP workers staged a protest at the District Election Officer’s (DEO) Office of the Election Commission.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar stated that the poll body will conduct the second phase of the SIR in the following states: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

According to ECI, printing and training will take place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November to December 4. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026.

The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026.

(With ANI Inputs)

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 1:30 PM IST
Tags: bjp, mamata banerjee, west bengal, West Bengal SIR

BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee For ‘Hypocrisy’ In Voter Revision, Claims Attacks On Booth Agents

