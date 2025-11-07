Gujarat Horror: Man Beaten, Threatened With Knife And Forced To Lick Feet On Video

In a disturbing incident on Friday from Surat, Gujarat, a man was beaten, humiliated, and forced to lick his attacker’s feet at knife point, this was recorded on video and shared on social media. The victim, identified as Sudhir Pandey, a native of Madhya Pradesh, worked at a local eatery in the city’s Amroli area.

The assault, captured in two separate clips, shows Pandey pleading for mercy and addressing his attacker as “Bhola Bhai.” In one video, he can be heard saying, “Bhola Bhai, I will never return to Surat,” while being assaulted. The attacker, whose face is clearly visible, is seen brandishing a knife and threatening Pandey throughout the ordeal.

HORRID ! In Surat, Gujarat-Modi’s Hindutva laboratory watch ‘Hisab Chukta’ in action ⬇️⬇️⬇️ Shocking video shows a Yadav youth forcing a Brahmin boy, Sudhir Pandya, to lick his feet at knifepoint. In Modi’s Jai Bhim New India , a Brahmin boy is beaten, humiliated for being a… pic.twitter.com/HdyTTYI1FC — Ritu #सत्यसाधक (@RituRathaur) November 6, 2025

The footage reveals Pandey being physically beaten, forced to apologise, and made to lick the attacker’s feet as an act of humiliation. The second video shows the suspect, wearing a red T-shirt, continuing the assault, pulling Pandey’s hair and warning him of dire consequences if he failed to comply.

According to reports, the attacker himself recorded the videos on his mobile phone and shared them online, prompting widespread outrage.

Police Begin Investigation

Following the attack, Sudhir Pandey fled Surat out of fear for his safety. The incident reportedly took place at the eatery.

The police have begun the investigation into the matter but have not provided any official update yet.

