LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk cbfc donald trump ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk cbfc donald trump ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Scam Alert: Retired Soldier From Himachal Pradesh Loses Rs 98 Lakhs To Fraudsters Who Put Him Under ‘Digital Arrest’ For 15 Days

Scam Alert: Retired Soldier From Himachal Pradesh Loses Rs 98 Lakhs To Fraudsters Who Put Him Under ‘Digital Arrest’ For 15 Days

A retired soldier from Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, lost Rs 98 lakh in a “digital arrest” scam after fraudsters posing as officials falsely accused him of money laundering, staged fake court proceedings over WhatsApp, and coerced him into transferring money while threatening arrest. Police have registered a cybercrime case and warned the public to remain vigilant against such scams.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 9, 2026 18:29:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Scam Alert: Retired Soldier From Himachal Pradesh Loses Rs 98 Lakhs To Fraudsters Who Put Him Under ‘Digital Arrest’ For 15 Days

A retired soldier from Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh was scammed of Rs 98 lakh in a digital arrest scam, officials said, after fraudsters tricked him into believing he was involved in a money-laundering case and then kept him under what they called “digital arrest” for 15 days. 

You Might Be Interested In

According to the police, the ex-serviceman was contacted by unknown persons who claimed to be officials from the Department of Telecommunications, the CBI, the RBI and the court.

According to reports, the fraudsters falsely informed him that a fake SIM card had been issued in his name and that he was involved in a money laundering case. The fake officials then “falsely accused” the retired soldier of involvement in the fake case and kept him under the so-called “digital arrest” from December 15 to 30, police said.

You Might Be Interested In

Digital arrest and fake court proceedings

During this period, the fraudsters staged fake court proceedings via WhatsApp video calls to intimidate and mentally harass him. During this time, the fraudsters created fake court proceedings through video calls and mentally harassed the ex-serviceman. They compelled him to deposit money into various bank accounts.

In one such orchestrated hearing, a bogus judge reportedly told him to “deposit his property and money with the court”, and on their instruction, he transferred funds to multiple accounts they provided, and was ultimately duped of Rs 98 lakh as per reports. 

Forced to delete details 

The scammers didn’t stop there. It is alleged that the fraudsters threatened him with an alleged arrest warrant, stating that if he disclosed the matter to anyone, he would never be able to get out of the case and could face a sentence of five to seven years. They also forced him to delete call records, messages and other digital evidence from his phone.

Police have registered an FIR at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Mandi, and cyber police are gathering facts. Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) Rohit Malpani urged the public to be cautious. “…be vigilant against such calls, video calls, or WhatsApp messages and not to share their bank account details, OTPs, or personal information with anyone under any circumstances and report any suspicious calls immediately to the nearest police station or the cyber helpline.”

Also Read: ED-Mamata Banerjee Showdown: Investigation Agency Sources Say Police Threatened Officers With Arrest If They ‘Documented Recovery From Raid’

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 6:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: digital arrestdigital arrest scamlatest news

RELATED News

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Says He Is Not Afraid Of Death Threats: ‘I Am On The Street And With The People’

Who Is Kandararu Rajeevaru? Sabarimala Chief Priest And Member Of Prominent Tantri Family In Kerala Arrested In Controversial Gold Theft Case

ED-Mamata Banerjee Showdown: Investigation Agency Sources Say Police Threatened Officers With Arrest If They ‘Documented Recovery From Raid’

Run Over By Private Bus: 25-Year-Old Zepto Rider Killed In Hyderabad; Unions Raise Alarm Over Gig Workers’ Safety

Maharashtra Horror: Uncle Kills 13-Year-Old Nephew Over Alleged Relationship Dispute, Dumps Body Near Reservoir

LATEST NEWS

Scam Alert: Retired Soldier From Himachal Pradesh Loses Rs 98 Lakhs To Fraudsters Who Put Him Under ‘Digital Arrest’ For 15 Days

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli 25 Runs Away From Breaking Another Massive Record

Will Trump Take Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize? Here’s What President ‘Jokingly’ Said Amid US-Venezuela Tensions

ISMHAA International Summit Marks a Defining Moment for India’s Mental Health Movement

Were Kartik Aaryan And His Rumoured Teen Girlfriend In The Same Goa Hotel Sharing Same Rooms? Insiders Clear the Air, ‘The Two Stayed In…’

Dr Batra’s Launches XODerma – Non-Invasive Exosome-Based Skin Rejuvenation Treatment

Suzuki e-ACCESS Booking Commences From Today: Get Your Hands On India’s First Two-Wheeler EV In Four Stunning Colours At Just…

Deepfake Controversy: X Restricts Grok Image Generation To Paid Subscribers Amid Global Backlash Over ‘Sexualised Images’

The Raja Saab Sequel Officially Confirmed: Makers Reveal Title ‘Circus 1935’; Is Prabhas Coming Up With An Exciting Double Role?

‘I Fell From The First Floor’: India’s World Cup-Winner Shares Hilarious Childhood Moment | WATCH

Scam Alert: Retired Soldier From Himachal Pradesh Loses Rs 98 Lakhs To Fraudsters Who Put Him Under ‘Digital Arrest’ For 15 Days

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Scam Alert: Retired Soldier From Himachal Pradesh Loses Rs 98 Lakhs To Fraudsters Who Put Him Under ‘Digital Arrest’ For 15 Days

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Scam Alert: Retired Soldier From Himachal Pradesh Loses Rs 98 Lakhs To Fraudsters Who Put Him Under ‘Digital Arrest’ For 15 Days
Scam Alert: Retired Soldier From Himachal Pradesh Loses Rs 98 Lakhs To Fraudsters Who Put Him Under ‘Digital Arrest’ For 15 Days
Scam Alert: Retired Soldier From Himachal Pradesh Loses Rs 98 Lakhs To Fraudsters Who Put Him Under ‘Digital Arrest’ For 15 Days
Scam Alert: Retired Soldier From Himachal Pradesh Loses Rs 98 Lakhs To Fraudsters Who Put Him Under ‘Digital Arrest’ For 15 Days

QUICK LINKS