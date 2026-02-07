Sholay Drama In UP: Pratapgarh Teen Goes To Meet Girlfriend, Gets Beaten, 15-Year-Old Climbs 11,000-Volt Power Line, Refuses To Come Down Until Married To His Love – Watch

A shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh has drawn widespread attention after a Pratapgarh teen hangs himself from an 11,000-volt high-tension (HT) power line in Bhaupur village. The video regarding the incident has gone viral ever since.

The video shows the boy climbed up and clung to the wire in protest of opposition he faced over his relationship with his girlfriend. The dramatic scene caused panic in the village and was captured in a video that quickly went viral online.

Pratapgarh teen hangs from HT after being beaten

As per reports, the Pratapgarh teen hangs from the HT line on Thursday after he was reportedly beaten by local youths for going to meet his crush. Villagers told reporters that the boy was in a love affair with a local girl and had faced hostility before. When he went to see her again, he was allegedly attacked. His phone was taken away by his family, which angered him.

In strong protest, the Pratapgarh teen hung himself from the high-tension wire,which sparked a loud response from residents. The incident took place in the Aspur Devsara area, where houses and fields fill the landscape. Alarmed by the scene, villagers raised an outcry. Fortunately, power was shut off on the line for maintenance at that time which prevented the boy from getting electrocuted.

Pratapgarh Teen Saved as Power Was Switched Off

According to reports, electricity department staff and locals brought the Pratapgarh teen down with the help of ladders. Police soon joined them, and officers including the police station in-charge reached the village to handle the situation. The boy was still distressed and refused to come down initially.

Police worked with his family and villagers to calm the youth. They talked to him and promised to help, eventually convincing him to come down safely. After coming down, the Pratapgarh teen was counselled by officers, who urged him not to make such dangerous choices again, as per reports. He was then handed back to his relatives.

The incident highlights deep emotional distress that came from the social pressure and opposition to the young relationship. A video capturing his desperate act spread rapidly on social platforms, which has sparked a debate about youth behaviour and family expectations in rural areas.

