LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Sholay Drama In UP: Pratapgarh Teen Goes To Meet Girlfriend, Gets Beaten, 15-Year-Old Climbs 11,000-Volt Power Line, Refuses To Come Down Until Married To His Love – Watch

Sholay Drama In UP: Pratapgarh Teen Goes To Meet Girlfriend, Gets Beaten, 15-Year-Old Climbs 11,000-Volt Power Line, Refuses To Come Down Until Married To His Love – Watch

A Pratapgarh teen climbed an 11,000-volt power line after facing opposition over a relationship. The incident, caught on video, caused panic but ended safely after police and locals intervened.

Pratapgarh Teen Climbs High-Tension Power Line (Image: X)
Pratapgarh Teen Climbs High-Tension Power Line (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 7, 2026 19:46:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sholay Drama In UP: Pratapgarh Teen Goes To Meet Girlfriend, Gets Beaten, 15-Year-Old Climbs 11,000-Volt Power Line, Refuses To Come Down Until Married To His Love – Watch

A shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh has drawn widespread attention after a Pratapgarh teen hangs himself from an 11,000-volt high-tension (HT) power line in Bhaupur village. The video regarding the incident has gone viral ever since. 

The video shows the boy climbed up and clung to the wire in protest of opposition he faced over his relationship with his girlfriend. The dramatic scene caused panic in the village and was captured in a video that quickly went viral online.

Pratapgarh teen hangs from HT after being beaten

As per reports, the Pratapgarh teen hangs from the HT line on Thursday after he was reportedly beaten by local youths for going to meet his crush. Villagers told reporters that the boy was in a love affair with a local girl and had faced hostility before. When he went to see her again, he was allegedly attacked. His phone was taken away by his family, which angered him.

In strong protest, the Pratapgarh teen hung himself from the high-tension wire,which sparked a loud response from residents. The incident took place in the Aspur Devsara area, where houses and fields fill the landscape. Alarmed by the scene, villagers raised an outcry. Fortunately, power was shut off on the line for maintenance at that time which prevented the boy from getting electrocuted.

Pratapgarh Teen Saved as Power Was Switched Off

According to reports, electricity department staff and locals brought the Pratapgarh teen down with the help of ladders. Police soon joined them, and officers including the police station in-charge reached the village to handle the situation. The boy was still distressed and refused to come down initially.

Police worked with his family and villagers to calm the youth. They talked to him and promised to help, eventually convincing him to come down safely. After coming down, the Pratapgarh teen was counselled by officers, who urged him not to make such dangerous choices again, as per reports. He was then handed back to his relatives.

The incident highlights deep emotional distress that came from the social pressure and opposition to the young relationship. A video capturing his desperate act spread rapidly on social platforms, which has sparked a debate about youth behaviour and family expectations in rural areas.

Also Read: Who Is Dhruv Sharma? Forbes 30 Under 30 Lister And 32nd Avenue CEO Arrested For Allegedly Selling The Same Property To 25 Buyers

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 7:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest newsregional newsviral video

RELATED News

Arijit Singh, Aamir Khan Face Serious Allegations Of Late-Night Illegal Entry At Government College In West Bengal’s Murshidabad, Principal ‘Forced’ To Delete Post As CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Nightmare For Hong Kong Man Searching Porn Online, Finds His Private Hotel Video With Girlfriend On Internet

Roka On The Run: Family Holds Unusual Engagement Ceremony At Mumbai Metro Station, Netizens React | Watch VIRAL Video

Who Is Dhruv Sharma? Forbes 30 Under 30 Lister And 32nd Avenue CEO Arrested For Allegedly Selling The Same Property To 25 Buyers

Donald Trump Shares Racist Meme Showing Obama, Michelle As Apes, Refuses To Apologise, Faces Backlash From Own Party | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Sholay Drama In UP: Pratapgarh Teen Goes To Meet Girlfriend, Gets Beaten, 15-Year-Old Climbs 11,000-Volt Power Line, Refuses To Come Down Until Married To His Love – Watch

‘Bhaichara on Top’: Ayush Mhatre Praises Vaibhav Suryavanshi After India U19 World Cup 2026 Win | WATCH Viral Video

Good News For Travellers: 42-km NHAI Highway To Cut Dehradun-Mussoorie Travel Time To Just 30 Minutes- What You Need To Know

Barcelona Officially Withdraw From European Super League, Leaving Real Madrid Alone in Challenge Against UEFA

Divine Drop Festival Offers Multi-Generational Cultural Experience in Gurugram

From Shia Killings To Balochistan Revolt And Sindhudesh Movement: How Multiple Fault Lines Are Pushing Pakistan Towards Disintegration

Amaal Mallik To Cancel New Song Video With Farhana Bhatt? Fan Wars Turn Ugly, Singer Says ‘I Haven’t Slept For 10 Days’ Amid Constant Negativity

ChatGPT Rolls Out Canva Integration: Create Social Media And Marketing Post For Small Business With Simple Prompts—Check How To Use It

‘If Washington Attacks Us…’: Amid Talks, Iran Sharply Warns Donald Trump, Says ‘Will Target US Military Bases’, Seeks ‘Reassuring’ Nuclear Deal

Supreme Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Selection Process And How To Apply

Sholay Drama In UP: Pratapgarh Teen Goes To Meet Girlfriend, Gets Beaten, 15-Year-Old Climbs 11,000-Volt Power Line, Refuses To Come Down Until Married To His Love – Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sholay Drama In UP: Pratapgarh Teen Goes To Meet Girlfriend, Gets Beaten, 15-Year-Old Climbs 11,000-Volt Power Line, Refuses To Come Down Until Married To His Love – Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sholay Drama In UP: Pratapgarh Teen Goes To Meet Girlfriend, Gets Beaten, 15-Year-Old Climbs 11,000-Volt Power Line, Refuses To Come Down Until Married To His Love – Watch
Sholay Drama In UP: Pratapgarh Teen Goes To Meet Girlfriend, Gets Beaten, 15-Year-Old Climbs 11,000-Volt Power Line, Refuses To Come Down Until Married To His Love – Watch
Sholay Drama In UP: Pratapgarh Teen Goes To Meet Girlfriend, Gets Beaten, 15-Year-Old Climbs 11,000-Volt Power Line, Refuses To Come Down Until Married To His Love – Watch
Sholay Drama In UP: Pratapgarh Teen Goes To Meet Girlfriend, Gets Beaten, 15-Year-Old Climbs 11,000-Volt Power Line, Refuses To Come Down Until Married To His Love – Watch

QUICK LINKS