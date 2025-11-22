LIVE TV
Student Suicide Case: 13-Year-Old Girl In Maharashtra Dies After Jumping From School's Top Floor

Student Suicide Case: A tragic incident shook Maharashtra’s Jalna district on Friday morning after a 13-year-old schoolgirl allegedly jumped from the roof of her school building, leading to her death. The shocking episode, which took place between 7:30 AM and 8:00 AM, triggered fear and confusion among students, teachers, and residents nearby.

Student Suicide Case: 13-Year-Old Girl In Maharashtra Dies After Jumping From School's Top Floor (Pic Credit: Instagram, Canva modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 22, 2025 09:55:58 IST

Student Suicide Case: A tragic incident shook Maharashtra’s Jalna district on Friday morning after a 13-year-old schoolgirl allegedly jumped from the roof of her school building, leading to her death. The shocking episode, which took place between 7:30 AM and 8:00 AM, triggered fear and confusion among students, teachers, and residents nearby.

Inquiry Into The Case

Sadar Police Inspector Sandeep Bharti confirmed that the police control room received an alert around 8 AM about the student, who had reportedly leapt from the top floor of the school. A team was immediately dispatched to the campus, where they found the Class 7 student in a critical condition.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but despite medical efforts, doctors declared her dead shortly after admission.

Inspector Bharti said the probe is still in its initial stages and several possibilities are being explored. “This morning, between 7:30 and 8 o’clock, we received information that a 13-year-old schoolgirl jumped from the school roof and committed suicide. An inquiry is in progress. Currently, only preliminary findings are available, and it would be premature to draw any conclusions. Only after a complete investigation can something concrete be said,” he stated.

Investigators Examine CCTV; No Suicide Note Found

Police have started questioning school staff, classmates, and the girl’s family to piece together what may have led to the incident. Investigators are also reviewing CCTV footage from various points on the school premises to verify the timeline and circumstances.

Officers confirmed that no suicide note has been recovered so far, making the investigation more complex.

The tragic death has stirred concern among parents and local residents, who highlighted the increasing emotional and academic pressures faced by young students. Many urged schools and authorities to strengthen mental health support and counseling services for children.

Post-Mortem Underway

The girl’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death. Meanwhile, Sadar Police Station has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) as part of the ongoing probe.

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 9:55 AM IST
QUICK LINKS