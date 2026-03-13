Tattooed With Her Name, Obsessed With Her Clothes: 25-Year-Old Ujjain Man Steals Woman’s Undergarments in Broad Daylight, Claims ‘One-Sided Love’

A shocking incident has emerged from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, where a 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing a woman’s undergarments from outside her house in broad daylight. The accused, identified as Amit Malviya, was caught on CCTV removing the clothes from a drying line and hiding them in his pocket.

During the police investigation, he reportedly confessed that he had a one-sided love for the woman and had even tattooed her name on his chest, adding a disturbing twist to the case.

How CCTV Footage Helps Police Nab Ujjain Man

The incident took place in the Dhanachha Bhawan area of Ujjain. Two days ago, a woman’s undergarments went missing while they were left to dry outside her house. Suspecting theft, the family checked the CCTV cameras installed nearby.

While reviewing the footage, they spotted a 25-year-old local resident, Amit Malviya, allegedly taking the clothes from the line. The family then reported the matter to the police.

Acting on the CCTV evidence, the Chimanganj Mandi police tracked down and arrested the accused. Officials said that further investigation into the case is currently underway.

Accused Claim One-Sided Love

CCTV footage reportedly captured the accused, Amit Malviya, removing undergarments from a clothesline outside the house in broad daylight and slipping them into his jeans pocket. Following the incident, the family filed a complaint at the Chimanganj Mandi police station.

Using the CCTV footage as evidence, police launched an investigation and soon arrested Malviya. During questioning, he allegedly told officers that he had a one-sided affection for the woman living in the house and had even tattooed her name on his chest.

