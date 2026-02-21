LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > ‘The Car Was Being Driven at 150 km/h’: 25-Year-Old Delivery Executive Hem Shankar Killed By Speeding Car In Delhi, Co-Workers Say ‘We Want Justice’

A 25-year-old delivery executive, Hem Shankar, died after a speeding car allegedly hit his e-scooter from behind near the Subhash Nagar Metro red light on Najafgarh Road at around 3:26 am.

Delivery Executive Killed in West Delhi Crash (Image: X/ thejaagindia)
Delivery Executive Killed in West Delhi Crash (Image: X/ thejaagindia)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 21, 2026 20:05:09 IST

Grief, shock and anger filled the air on Saturday as co-workers of Hem Shankar, a 25-year-old delivery executive, came together to demand justice following his tragic death in a road accident near the Subhash Nagar Metro red light in West Delhi early on Saturday morning.

As per reports, Hem was working a late-night delivery shift for a quick-commerce company when he lost his life in a horrific crash at around 3:26 am on Najafgarh Road, towards Rajouri Garden. According to the police, a speeding car allegedly struck his electric scooter from behind, fatally injuring him.

Co-Workers Demand Justice

His co-workers, still reeling from the shock, said Hem was a hard-working young man who always showed up for his shifts. “The victim used to work with us. He was delivering an order, and a car hit him,” one of them said, struggling to hold back tears. Another added simply but firmly, “We want justice,” according to reports. 

An eyewitness who was nearby at the time of the collision described the horrifying moment. “I was on duty at the petrol pump when I heard a loud noise,” he told ANI. “The car was being driven at a speed of 150 km/h, and the driver dragged the victim from one corner to another. The victim died. The accused has been detained by the police. If people drink and drive, such kinds of incidents will continue to happen.”

Accused Arrested, Probe On

Reports say that, Delhi Police responded quickly to a PCR call and arrived at the scene shortly after the crash. They arrested the accused driver who was identified as 27-year-old Mohit Kumar, a resident of Najafgarh and an MCD contractor at the spot, and seized the vehicle involved in the accident. An FIR has been registered at Tilak Nagar police station, and further legal action is underway.

Hem’s body was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (West District) said medico-legal case (MLC) information has been documented and that eyewitnesses reported the car hit the e-scooter from behind. The officer also confirmed that the accused man was taken into custody immediately.

Also Read: Maharashtra Horror: Drunk Son ‘Kicks And Punches’ 65-Year-Old Mother To Death Over Bitter Gourd Curry In Chandrapur Village

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 8:05 PM IST
