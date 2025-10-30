LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Two IEDs Recovered in Arunachal's Namsai District; Owner of Hut Absconding

Two IEDs Recovered in Arunachal’s Namsai District; Owner of Hut Absconding

Security forces recovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing approximately 1 kg each from a hut in Insu village under Chongkham police station in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai district on Monday night.

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last updated: October 30, 2025 12:54:01 IST

Two IEDs Recovered in Arunachal’s Namsai District; Owner of Hut Absconding

Security forces recovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing approximately 1 kg each from a hut in Insu village under Chongkham police station in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai district on Monday night.

According to officials, the operation was carried out by personnel of the Assam Rifles, who acted on specific intelligence inputs. The IEDs were found hidden inside a hut, whose owner is currently absconding. Authorities suspect that the individual may still be in possession of three additional active IEDs.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the explosives were brought to the area by ULFA-I cadres, and security officials believe the devices were likely intended for attacks on security forces deployed in the region.

During the search, the Assam Rifles used highly trained explosive detection (ED) dogs, which helped locate the hidden IEDs. The explosives have since been safely neutralized by bomb disposal experts. Meanwhile, operations have been intensified to track down the absconding suspect, with security forces maintaining heightened vigilance across Namsai and adjoining areas to prevent any possible insurgent activity.

Officials described the recovery as a “major success” in thwarting potential insurgent threats in the eastern Arunachal–Assam border belt, an area that has seen occasional militant movement linked to ULFA-I and allied groups.

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 12:53 PM IST
Tags: arunachal pradesh Chongkham police station IED security forces

Two IEDs Recovered in Arunachal’s Namsai District; Owner of Hut Absconding

Two IEDs Recovered in Arunachal’s Namsai District; Owner of Hut Absconding

