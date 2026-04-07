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Home > Regionals News > UP Weather Today: Check Rain, Thunderstorm Prediction In Noida, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Delhi NCR As Winds Hit 60 km/h

UP Weather Today: Check Rain, Thunderstorm Prediction In Noida, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Delhi NCR As Winds Hit 60 km/h

Sudden rain and strong winds hit Noida and Delhi-NCR, causing waterlogging and traffic issues, while IMD issued a yellow alert as UP weather remains unstable with more rain and storms expected.

UP Weather Today (Image: AI-generated)
UP Weather Today (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 7, 2026 16:24:30 IST

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UP Weather Today: Check Rain, Thunderstorm Prediction In Noida, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Delhi NCR As Winds Hit 60 km/h

The weather in Uttar Pradesh suddenly changed across Noida and surrounding areas on Monday due to heavy rain and wind, resulting in waterlogging across much of the area. Different parts of the Delhi-NCR, including Noida and Greater Noida, experienced cloudy weather and rainfall very early in the morning, resulting in some commuters being surprised by the conditions as they were trying to get to work or school.

The IMD has stated that this change in Uttar Pradesh’s weather was caused by a western disturbance over northwestern India; therefore, light cloudiness, light rainfall/thunder, and strong winds are expected in the next few days.

UP Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Rain and Thunderstorms

A yellow alert was issued by the IMD this afternoon for Delhi, Noida and surrounding areas, due to the continued unpredictability of UP’s weather. Yellow alerts mean to stay vigilant because of the unpredictable nature of precipitation/thunder/lightning/wind that is highly likely to happen at some point over the next 36-48 hours.
Officials indicated that ” thunderstorms, rain, lightening and high wind is forecasted to effect the storm” So not as much rain as the thunderstorms and lightning. Wind speeds could be 40-70KM/hr in places, creating unsafe conditions during off-traffic hours. 

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UP Weather Disrupts Traffic and Daily Life in Noida

Change in Weather in Noida caused water to back up in many locations, delaying traffic and making it difficult for workers to arrive timely. Cars were seen inching through flooded roads on flooded streets and many individuals struggling to arrive on time.

Residents indicated the rain was causing problems during Tuesday’s heavy traffic when traffic volume increased and decreased visibility, affecting public transportation with longer travel times across major routes in the city.

UP Weather Brings Relief From Heat but Raises Concerns

When the rain stopped falling and the roads were so wet but about 25-30 degrees Celsius during this period. This created a welcome change in temperature but also created concern for safety and preparedness due to the instability of the weather. The IMD indicated that temperatures could vary from 33 degrees to 35 degrees during the daytime but rain and clouds will create temporary relief from the excessive temperatures.

Meteorologists have attributed the unusually wet weather patterns across UP in 2019 to the continuous influence of western disturbances resulting from a prolonged spell of wet weather since March. As a result, farmers in UP have been experiencing frequent, sudden shifts in weather, including instances of both rain and various types of high wind.

UP Weather to Remain Unpredictable for Several Days

The India Meteorological Department has issued several warnings about the unpredictable and variable nature of UP weather over the next few days, with additional thunderstorms and/or heavy winds likely.

In addition to creating a study of extreme changes in weather conditions, these western disturbances are also expected to create increased cloud cover and occasional thunderstorms across both Delhi-NCR and other parts of UP. Therefore, citizens of the state should be careful when traveling through any area where storms and/or high winds could occur.

Given the current state of UP weather and weather patterns changing so rapidly, residents should be advised to carefully plan any travel and check their local weather station for weather-related alerts before making travel plans.

Also Read: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Weather Update Today (April 7): Showers Lash NCR, IMD Issues Yellow Alert — Check Full Forecast    

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UP Weather Today: Check Rain, Thunderstorm Prediction In Noida, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Delhi NCR As Winds Hit 60 km/h

UP Weather Today: Check Rain, Thunderstorm Prediction In Noida, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Delhi NCR As Winds Hit 60 km/h

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UP Weather Today: Check Rain, Thunderstorm Prediction In Noida, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Delhi NCR As Winds Hit 60 km/h
UP Weather Today: Check Rain, Thunderstorm Prediction In Noida, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Delhi NCR As Winds Hit 60 km/h
UP Weather Today: Check Rain, Thunderstorm Prediction In Noida, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Delhi NCR As Winds Hit 60 km/h
UP Weather Today: Check Rain, Thunderstorm Prediction In Noida, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Delhi NCR As Winds Hit 60 km/h

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