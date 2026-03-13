Vijay Joining AIADMK-BJP Alliance Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Elections? NDA Reaches Out To TVK: Is Thalapathy’s Solo Strategy At Stake After Divorce Row?

A fresh political churn is brewing in Tamil Nadu as speculation grows over whether actor-politician Vijay could join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the upcoming state elections.

According to sources familiar with the developments, leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been making efforts to open communication channels with Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). If such an alliance materialises, it could significantly reshape electoral dynamics in a state where small vote shifts often determine the outcome in tightly contested constituencies.

NDA’s Outreach to TVK

Sources in state politics say the BJP has been exploring multiple channels to persuade Vijay to align with the NDA. One of the approaches reportedly includes a deputy chief minister from another state acting as an intermediary to facilitate discussions.

While the talks are still believed to be exploratory, the conversations are centred on the potential electoral advantages of political cooperation between the BJP-led alliance and Vijay’s emerging political outfit.

Political observers say that bringing TVK into the NDA fold could help the opposition consolidate votes against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the state.

BJP Eyeing Vijay’s Massive Fan Base

The BJP’s interest in Vijay is largely driven by the enormous popularity he commands among young voters across Tamil Nadu. Party strategists believe even a small portion of his fan base could influence the results in several constituencies.

According to sources, BJP leaders believe that “even two per cent votes can change the direction of victory” in many seats, given the state’s history of narrow electoral margins.

Vijay’s entry into politics through Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has already attracted widespread attention, making him a potentially significant factor in the electoral equation.

Concerns Within Vijay’s Camp

Despite the political interest surrounding the outreach, the idea of joining the NDA is reportedly causing unease within sections of Vijay’s inner circle.

Advisers close to the actor-turned-politician are said to be worried about how an alliance with a national coalition could impact the credibility of TVK as a new and independent political force.

Vijay entered politics projecting his party as a fresh alternative to the state’s traditional political players. Aligning with an established national alliance too early, some advisers fear, could weaken that narrative.

Divisions Emerging Within TVK

The discussions have also triggered differences within the second-rung leadership of TVK.

Some party leaders believe exploring an alliance with the NDA could offer advantages such as stronger organisational support and greater national visibility.

Others argue that the party should maintain distance from major alliances at least during its initial phase in order to build a distinct political identity among voters in Tamil Nadu.

So far, there has been no official confirmation from either side regarding a possible alliance.

BJP Removes State Spokesperson After Invitation to Vijay

The speculation intensified after the BJP removed its Tamil Nadu state spokesperson ANS Prasad following remarks inviting Vijay to join the NDA.

The decision was announced by Nainar Nagendran, who issued a statement removing Prasad from the post. The move came a day after Prasad publicly suggested that Vijay should join hands with the BJP and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) if he was serious about defeating the ruling DMK in the upcoming state elections.

Prasad had also argued that if Vijay contested alone, it could split the anti-DMK vote.

However, leaders from both the BJP and AIADMK later said they were not aware of any official outreach to TVK.

Vijay’s Stand on Alliances

Vijay has previously maintained that his party would contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections independently. He has repeatedly described the BJP as his primary ideological opponent while identifying the DMK as his main political rival.

This stance has reinforced his image as an independent political force attempting to create a new space in the state’s political landscape.

Is Thalapathy’s Solo Strategy Under Pressure?

The ongoing political buzz comes at a time when Vijay has faced multiple controversies since launching his party, including speculation around his personal life that has triggered discussions in political circles.

Some analysts believe the evolving political environment could push Vijay to reconsider whether contesting alone would weaken the opposition by splitting anti-DMK votes.

At the same time, joining a national alliance such as the NDA could risk alienating sections of his support base, especially given his earlier criticism of the BJP’s ideology.

As the election season approaches, Vijay’s next political move could play a crucial role in shaping the electoral landscape in Tamil Nadu, where the entry of a popular film star into politics has already added a new dimension to the state’s competitive political scene.

ALSO READ: Tattooed With Her Name, Obsessed With Her Clothes: 25-Year-Old Ujjain Man Steals Woman’s Undergarments in Broad Daylight, Claims ‘One-Sided Love’