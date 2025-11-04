LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Was Vizag Hit By An Earthquake Early This Morning? Social Media Users Claim They Felt Tremors

Was Vizag Hit By An Earthquake Early This Morning? Social Media Users Claim They Felt Tremors

Residents in Vizag reported feeling tremors around 4:19 am on Tuesday. Independent tracking site Volcano Discovery logged a “possible seismic event,” but the National Center for Seismology has not confirmed an earthquake yet. No damage reported.

Representational Image (Photo Credit - ANI)
Representational Image (Photo Credit - ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 4, 2025 07:27:18 IST

Was Vizag Hit By An Earthquake Early This Morning? Social Media Users Claim They Felt Tremors

Several residents of Visakhapatnam woke up startled early Tuesday after they reportedly felt tremors in the city. Social media users, especially on X, claimed they experienced brief shaking around 4:19 a.m. IST, describing it as strong but lasting only a few seconds. Many users posted that their beds and windows vibrated, leading to speculation that the city may have experienced an earthquake overnight.

According to independent global tracking portal Volcano Discovery, a “seismic-like event, possible earthquake” was detected near Vizag at 10:49 p.m. GMT (4:19 a.m. IST). The website logged the event as a potential quake but clarified that there were still no confirmed details regarding the magnitude or depth. The platform noted that the preliminary data is based on best-fit seismic models and may change after official seismological verification.

No confirmation yet

Despite widespread reports on social media and the independent tracking alert, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) has not confirmed any earthquake in Visakhapatnam as of now. The most recent update issued by the NCS relates to an earthquake reported in Russia’s Kamchatka region, not in India. With no confirmation from the national agency, the status of the Vizag seismic event remains unverified.

Volcano Discovery also stated on its website that the data remains temporary until a national or international seismic agency provides precise scientific readings. It added that if the event is confirmed, more details such as magnitude, depth and exact epicentre will be updated automatically on its AllQuakes monitoring service.

No damage, no panic

For now, the situation in Visakhapatnam appears calm. No damage has been reported, and officials have not issued any safety advisory. Residents are, however, continuing to discuss their experiences online, which has kept curiosity alive around the possible tremor.

While Vizag is not located in one of India’s highest seismic zones, tremor-like vibrations can occasionally occur due to minor tectonic activity or other natural and man-made events. Authorities are expected to release more information if scientific confirmation becomes available.

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 7:27 AM IST
Tags: Andhra Pradesh earthquake newsearthquakevizagVizag earthquake

Was Vizag Hit By An Earthquake Early This Morning? Social Media Users Claim They Felt Tremors

Was Vizag Hit By An Earthquake Early This Morning? Social Media Users Claim They Felt Tremors

