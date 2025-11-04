Was Vizag Hit By An Earthquake Early This Morning? Social Media Users Claim They Felt Tremors

Several residents of Visakhapatnam woke up startled early Tuesday after they reportedly felt tremors in the city. Social media users, especially on X, claimed they experienced brief shaking around 4:19 a.m. IST, describing it as strong but lasting only a few seconds. Many users posted that their beds and windows vibrated, leading to speculation that the city may have experienced an earthquake overnight.

Earthquake in Vizag ? — TechGlare Deals (@Tech_glareOffl) November 4, 2025

According to independent global tracking portal Volcano Discovery, a “seismic-like event, possible earthquake” was detected near Vizag at 10:49 p.m. GMT (4:19 a.m. IST). The website logged the event as a potential quake but clarified that there were still no confirmed details regarding the magnitude or depth. The platform noted that the preliminary data is based on best-fit seismic models and may change after official seismological verification.

Just Experienced Earthquake

@#Vizag Did Anybody Experienced? — Naveen Krishna (@NaveenK1424) November 3, 2025

No confirmation yet

Despite widespread reports on social media and the independent tracking alert, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) has not confirmed any earthquake in Visakhapatnam as of now. The most recent update issued by the NCS relates to an earthquake reported in Russia’s Kamchatka region, not in India. With no confirmation from the national agency, the status of the Vizag seismic event remains unverified.

Earthquake in Vizag ??? — Satyadev 2️⃣2️⃣🏆 (@SatyadevASD) November 3, 2025

Volcano Discovery also stated on its website that the data remains temporary until a national or international seismic agency provides precise scientific readings. It added that if the event is confirmed, more details such as magnitude, depth and exact epicentre will be updated automatically on its AllQuakes monitoring service.

Did anyone else feel that earthquake?

Or was it just me? #vizag #Visakhapatnam — Vamsy Chintalapati (@Vamsy__CH) November 3, 2025

No damage, no panic

For now, the situation in Visakhapatnam appears calm. No damage has been reported, and officials have not issued any safety advisory. Residents are, however, continuing to discuss their experiences online, which has kept curiosity alive around the possible tremor.

My bed is shaken for a few seconds is it an earthquake in vizag ?? — Jayanth Venkatesh🗡️ (@jayanth_Mccall) November 3, 2025

While Vizag is not located in one of India’s highest seismic zones, tremor-like vibrations can occasionally occur due to minor tectonic activity or other natural and man-made events. Authorities are expected to release more information if scientific confirmation becomes available.

ALSO READ: Puke Trick Theft: Who Knew Vomit Could Be a Crime Tool? Lucknow’s All-Women Robbery Gang Did