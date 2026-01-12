West Bengal Horror: Man Under Influence Of Drugs Slits Throat Of A Homeless Man, Later Confesses To His Intention Of Eating Human Flesh

LIVE TV
In West Bengal’s Cooch Behar, Ferdous Alam was arrested for murdering a homeless man with the intent to consume his flesh, shocking the local community. Authorities say the victim was attacked violently, and Alam confessed to cannibalistic motives while under the influence of intoxicants.

West bengal man murders homeless victim to eat his flesh. (Image: Reprsentative photo)
West bengal man murders homeless victim to eat his flesh. (Image: Reprsentative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 12, 2026 20:22:56 IST

A disturbing crime has come to light in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district, The accused has been identified as Ferdous Alam. Alam was arrested after he murdered a homeless man with the intent to consume human flesh. The intent has horrified residents and authorities alike. Police say that the victim was found with his throat slit near a pond close to a local fair.

The victim lived in a nearby cremation ground and was homeless, so it was easy for Alam to attack him. Police say that the victim was attacked violently and received blows to the neck and throat. The accused had then taken the body near a pond to the tap to wash it, where he was seen by a local, who informed the police. 

Alam confessed to shocking intent of cannibalism

According to Alam, confessed that he was under the influence of intoxicants when he allegedly murdered the victim and took the body home to clean. Police said that Alam’s intention was to consume the flesh of the body. 

Police arrested Alam on Sunday night and he was produced before the Dinhata Sub-Divisional Court on Monday. The judge remanded Alam to police custody for four days.

Dinhata SDPO Dhiman Mitra told the press that the accused gave a preliminary statement where he claimed that he committed the murder to consume flesh. Mitra further added that “He is currently being interrogated in police custody, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Previous acts of cannibalism

While acts of cannibalism are extraordinarily rare in India, this incident has drawn comparisons to other notorious cases that shocked the nation. These include the Nithari killings in Noida, where an aide reportedly confessed to eating parts of his victims, and a Kerala case in 2022 where accused individuals were alleged to have consumed body parts as part of a “black magic” ritual. There was also a 2017 incident in Delhi in which a man was reportedly found attempting to eat the remains of his deceased mother.

As the investigation unfolds, the Dinhata community remains in shock due to a murder that seems from horror fiction rather than reality.

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 8:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

