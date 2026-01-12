West Bengal Horror: Man Under Influence Of Drugs Slits Throat Of A Homeless Man, Later Confesses To His Intention Of Eating Human Flesh

A disturbing crime has come to light in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district, The accused has been identified as Ferdous Alam. Alam was arrested after he murdered a homeless man with the intent to consume human flesh. The intent has horrified residents and authorities alike. Police say that the victim was found with his throat slit near a pond close to a local fair.

The victim lived in a nearby cremation ground and was homeless, so it was easy for Alam to attack him. Police say that the victim was attacked violently and received blows to the neck and throat. The accused had then taken the body near a pond to the tap to wash it, where he was seen by a local, who informed the police.

Alam confessed to shocking intent of cannibalism

According to Alam, confessed that he was under the influence of intoxicants when he allegedly murdered the victim and took the body home to clean. Police said that Alam’s intention was to consume the flesh of the body.

Police arrested Alam on Sunday night and he was produced before the Dinhata Sub-Divisional Court on Monday. The judge remanded Alam to police custody for four days.

Dinhata SDPO Dhiman Mitra told the press that the accused gave a preliminary statement where he claimed that he committed the murder to consume flesh. Mitra further added that “He is currently being interrogated in police custody, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Previous acts of cannibalism

While acts of cannibalism are extraordinarily rare in India, this incident has drawn comparisons to other notorious cases that shocked the nation. These include the Nithari killings in Noida, where an aide reportedly confessed to eating parts of his victims, and a Kerala case in 2022 where accused individuals were alleged to have consumed body parts as part of a “black magic” ritual. There was also a 2017 incident in Delhi in which a man was reportedly found attempting to eat the remains of his deceased mother.

As the investigation unfolds, the Dinhata community remains in shock due to a murder that seems from horror fiction rather than reality.

Also Read: 34-Year-Old Bengaluru Software Engineer Killed for Rejecting Sexual Advances by 18-Year-Old Neighbour, Flat Set Ablaze to Hide Murder