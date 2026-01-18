LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Who Is Alexei Leonov? Goa Cops Probe Russian Fire Performer In Two Murders And Another Shocking Claim — What We Know So Far

The gun that is thought to have been used for the crimes has been found, and the relevant Russian Embassy has been notified, as is the case when foreign nationals are concerned.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 18, 2026 11:30:29 IST

The authorities in Goa’s marginalized North Goa area have started a probe into the savage murder of two women by a Russian suspect, Alexei Leonov, a 37-year-old national, who is said to have confessed to killing them in separate incidents during the past week.

Who Is Alexei Leonov? 

The two murdered women were identified as Elena Kasthanova and Elena Vaneeva, both 37 and their dead bodies were discovered at different places in Arambol and Morjim. The police FIR stated that the dead body of Kasthanova was found with hands tied, throat cut by a sharp weapon, while Vaneeva’s body was found in the bathroom with similar wounds. Leonov was rumored to have known both women and maybe even living with them. The investigators think that the motive is due to personal problems such as money disputes and possibly jealousy.

What Is The Shocking Claim Made By Alexei Leonov?

The situation became even more complicated when Leonov claimed during questioning that he had killed a third woman, a 40-year-old from Assam, whose death had been labeled “unnatural” on January 14. Reportedly, he confessed to the police that he had first drugged the victim and then beaten her to death with a stick and this made them consider whether this death is also associated with him. However, the detectives are being cautious, indicating the inconsistencies in Leonov’s narrative, and requiring his claims to be verified independently before being accepted as facts. Leonov appears to have a propensity for exaggeration, and the police are still scrutinizing the evidence to judge the veracity of his claims.

Alexei Leonov’s Probe Going On

The Mandrem Police Station has registered separate murder cases for the two confirmed deaths and has placed Leonov in police custody for 14 days while the investigation continues. The gun that is thought to have been used for the crimes has been found, and the relevant Russian Embassy has been notified, as is the case when foreign nationals are concerned. While the “third killing” allegation is still being checked, Goa detectives are working together to conduct further investigations to prove if there are more victims and completely disclose the situation of these deaths.

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 11:30 AM IST
alexei leonov, alexei leonov goa double murder, alexei leonov shocking claim, double murder goa, Goa Double Murder, who is alexei leonov

QUICK LINKS